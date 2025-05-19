Briggs Coffee Company Launches New Soft Pod Brewer: A Smarter, Greener Way to Brew

The Briggs Soft Pod Brewer offers the only common-sense alternative to outdated, wasteful plastic cup systems.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Briggs Coffee Company, founded by visionary entrepreneur Alan Crosby in 2024, is proud to unveil a revolutionary solution for coffee lovers: the Briggs Soft Pod Brewer. This revolutionary solution to single-serve coffee brewing is a superior, sustainable alternative to traditional single-serve plastic cup systems.

“As the cost of coffee continues to rise, consumers are not giving up their morning cup of coffee or decrease their everyday consumption. At Briggs, we believe that your cup of coffee should be a full, rich and flavorful experience each and every time. If you want a full, rich, delicious cup of java, without cutting corners, the Briggs Soft Pod Brewer is the answer,” says Crosby.

Since 1998, K-Cups, pre-packaged, single-serve coffee containers designed for Keurig brewing machines, have dominated the single-serve coffee market, driven by convenience and variety. However, their widespread use comes with severe drawbacks. According to Crosby, approximately 100 million K-Cups are discarded daily, contributing to massive plastic waste, while an estimated 30 million aluminum capsules are disposed globally. Beyond the environmental toll, K-Cups often produce weaker-tasting coffee, suffer from lower extraction rates, and brew at temperatures below recommended industry standards, resulting in a convenient but subpar coffee experience. The Briggs Coffee Company directly addresses these issues with a revolutionary new product that prioritizes taste, health, and environmental responsibility, offering a more innovative, sustainable solution for coffee lovers everywhere without sacrificing convenience.

Why Briggs Coffee Is the Answer

Briggs Coffee has introduced a next-generation single-serve brewing system that delivers a true café-quality experience with every cup. Using Briggs’ Soft Pod coffee with the Briggs Soft Pod Brewer provides a brewing process aligned with the Specialty Coffee Association’s (SCA) Gold Cup Standard for ideal coffee extraction.

Key Benefits of the Briggs Soft Pod Coffee System:

More Coffee Per Pod

~ Briggs soft pods offer up to 13 grams of coffee, compared to only 9 grams in typical plastic cups, resulting in a richer and more robust flavor.

Higher Brew Temperatures

~ While Keurig K-Cup systems are limited to 192°F due to plastic brewing concerns among other factors, Briggs brewers operate at a true 200°F to 205°F, the optimal temperature for coffee extraction per SCA standards.

Better Flavor and Hotter Coffee

~ Higher brewing temperatures lead to hotter in-cup temperatures, ensuring better absorption of creamers and enhanced taste.

Superior Coffee Extraction

~ The larger surface area in soft pods enables better water contact and longer brew time, increasing extraction efficiency. Unlike needle-based brewing, Briggs’ soft pod brewing avoids water channeling and under-extraction.

Certified Compostable

~ Soft pods are BPI certified compostable, and with the introduction of compostable foils, the entire product can be responsibly discarded, with no plastic waste.

No Microplastics, No Plastic Aftertaste

~ Brewing without plastic eliminates any risk of plastic aftertaste or microplastic ingestion, a growing health concern.

Gold Cup Standard Extraction

~ Consistently achieving extraction rates between 18% and 22%, Briggs delivers a premium cup of coffee that meets the Gold Cup benchmark in every brew.

Crosby says coffee has historically been more than just a beverage. It is a shared cultural experience that brings people together at work, at home, and at cafes. By choosing Briggs, customers aren’t just enjoying a better cup of coffee; they're contributing to a greater cause and helping foster a stronger, more connected community. Through its Briggs Community Clubs, the company proudly supports those who serve and protect, as well as the environment, by making regular donations to Veteran organizations, First Responder foundations, and Sustainability initiatives.

About Briggs Coffee Company

Alan Crosby founded Briggs Coffee Company, which is dedicated to redefining the single-serve coffee experience. Through innovation, sustainability, and an uncompromising commitment to quality, Briggs Coffee offers a compelling alternative to traditional systems that harm the planet and underdeliver in the cup.

