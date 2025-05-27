FDA Clears New Clarius Median Nerve AI Tool to Help Physicians Quickly Diagnose Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Integrated into Clarius handheld ultrasound devices, the new FDA-cleared Clarius Median Nerve AI is an artificial intelligence tool that automates median nerve measurements to accelerate and standardize the diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clarius Mobile Health , a leader in AI-powered handheld ultrasound, today announced FDA clearance of Clarius Median Nerve AI—an artificial intelligence tool that automates median nerve measurements to accelerate and standardize the diagnosis of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS). The new tool, integrated in Clarius handheld ultrasound devices, is being showcased at the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) Annual Meeting in Atlanta from May 27–30, 2025.Pain management specialist, Dr. David Rosenblum was one of the first to use Median Nerve AI with his Clarius scanner and said: “With the new Clarius AI program, I can accurately identify the median nerve and take measurements within seconds. The program is intuitive and really improves workflow!”Diagnosis and treatment of CTS, a common condition causing pain, numbness, and tingling in the hand and wrist, requires careful assessment of the median nerve by trained clinicians. Current manual measurement techniques can be time-consuming and prone to variability, potentially leading to diagnostic uncertainty and challenges in tracking treatment progress.Clarius Median Nerve AI empowers clinicians with a powerful, semi-automated tool enabling fast and accurate median nerve assessments and measurements. It is available now in the United States with Clarius L20 HD3, L15 HD3 and Clarius L7 HD3 handheld ultrasound scanners. Once enabled on the Clarius App during an exam, the AI tool automatically highlights the median nerve in the short axis view, making it easier to identify. It also delivers and records precise, automatic measurements of the nerve's cross-sectional area, eliminating the subjectivity inherent in manual measurements.Sarah Leverett, Vice President of Marketing at Clarius, describes Median Nerve AI as a second set of eyes for clinicians using ultrasound to assess patients with suspected CTS. “Clarius high frequency scanners are clinically validated to be an effective tool in CTS assessments; the Median Nerve AI boosts diagnostic confidence and increases efficiency with one-tap documentation of results. For patients undergoing treatment, Median Nerve AI helps easily track treatment response with consistently performed measurements.”Key benefits of Clarius Median Nerve AI include:-Fast, Accurate Assessments: Automates identification and measurement of the median nerve to accelerate carpal tunnel diagnosis.-Eliminates Subjectivity: Reduces variability across users, empowering clinicians with greater diagnostic confidence.-Saves Time: Streamlines workflow with auto-segmentation and one-tap documentation.-Improves Documentation: Instantly captures and stores measurements for better reporting and follow-up.-Empowers All Experience Levels: Guides novice users and enhances efficiency for experts, making ultrasound more accessible.-Tracks Treatment Progress: Delivers consistent measurements to monitor response over timeClarius Median Nerve AI is part of the growing Clarius AI portfolio , which includes tools like MSK AI and Voice Controls, designed to make ultrasound easier to use for new users including primary care physicians and physiotherapists. For clinicians learning to use ultrasound, Clarius offers T-Mode™ AI, which overlays distinctive colors, patterns, and labels to instantly identify and differentiate anatomical structures and tissue layers. All Clarius AI models are available with a Clarius Membership or One-Time License, and include specialized imaging presets, built-in patient reports, and integrated billing codes to streamline workflow in private practice.About Clarius Mobile HealthClarius is on a mission to make accurate, easy-to-use, and affordable ultrasound tools available to all medical professionals in every specialty. With decades of experience in medical imaging, the team knows that great ultrasound imaging improves confidence and patient care. Today, AI-powered Clarius handheld wireless ultrasound scanners connect to iOS and Android devices, delivering high-resolution ultrasound images traditionally only available with bulkier, high-end systems at a fraction of the cost. Almost 7 million high-definition scans have been performed using Clarius wireless handheld scanners. Clarius scanners are available in over 70 countries worldwide. Learn more at www.clarius.com

