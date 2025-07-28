Hundreds of cyclists circling Mount Rainier July 31 for annual RAMROD bicycle event

ENUMCLAW – Drivers should plan for delays and increased awareness as hundreds of bicyclists take to the road in the annual Ride Around Mount Rainier in One Day event Thursday, July 31.

Both drivers and cyclists must follow the rules of the road during this year’s RAMROD as they navigate closures and share local roads and highways near the state’s tallest peak.

This year, the RAMROD will follow a different route around the busy tourist attraction. It starts at the fairgrounds in Enumclaw, going clockwise:

Heads to State Route 410, where cyclists will face a challenging climb up to Cayuse Pass

Descends SR 123 toward Packwood

Follows US 12 through the Skate Creek bypass route

Continues on state routes 706, 7, 161, 162 and 165 through the communities of Ashford and Eatonville before returning to Enumclaw

The 150-mile ride is an endurance event put on by the Redmond Cycling Club. This is no ordinary afternoon ride: it involves an elevation gain of about 10,000 feet and includes a few potential hazards this year as riders navigate gravel surfaces in some areas under construction. Riders might also encounter flaggers along the route performing traffic control.

Drivers should remember to watch for cyclists and share the road. State driving laws periodically change, so drivers should review the state driver guide and the section on driving among bicyclists. Bicyclists should also be aware of their responsibility to follow Washington’s bicycle rules of the road.