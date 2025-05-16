Attorney General Dan Rayfield Issues Statement on Court Order Blocking Public Health Cuts

“This is a big win for public health – and for every Oregonian who depends on access to vaccines, mental health care, and protection from serious infectious diseases.
“A Trump-appointed judge made it clear to this administration: the federal government cannot just ignore Congress and gut funding for critical health programs without warning. In Oregon, this funding supports everything from tracking new disease outbreaks to making sure families can get the care they need when they need it.
“We joined this lawsuit because public health decisions should be made with science, not politics.”
