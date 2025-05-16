Full closure of the westbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct May 16-17

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of upcoming full closures of the westbound H-1 Freeway Airport Viaduct for concrete deck work as part of the H-1 Airport Viaduct Improvements project.

On Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17, work on the westbound H-1 Airport Viaduct will shift from a closure of the three right lanes, to fully closed between the Keehi Interchange and the Pearl Harbor Interchange, from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. for the installation of expansion joints across the roadway.

The westbound Lunalilo H-1 Freeway, Nimitz Highway, and Kamehameha Highway on-ramps to the Airport Viaduct will be closed and motorists will be detoured via Nimitz Highway during these hours.

The Rodgers Boulevard on-ramp to the H-1 Freeway from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) will be open during this work. The Aolele on-ramp to the westbound H-1 near the lei stands will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday, May 16, to 1 a.m. Saturday, May 17.

Please note, this work is in addition to the continuous weekend closure of the three right lanes on the westbound H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution through work areas and obey all posted construction signage.

Weekend work on the H-1 Freeway/Airport Viaduct will continue under this schedule until mid-June. The estimated completion date of this project is August 2025.

HDOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, be aware of all traffic control signs and barriers, and plan commutes ahead of time. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures.

Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

To view the weekly roadwork list for Oʻahu, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/.

To sign up for weekly HDOT lane closure updates please visit: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/hidot/subscriber/new

###