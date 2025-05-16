Governor Josh Stein Announces More Major Investments in High-Speed Internet Access

Governor Josh Stein today announced an investment of $48 million in Completing Access to Broadband (CAB) program projects to connect 14,514 households and businesses in 22 counties to high-speed internet.

“Connecting all North Carolinians, especially in our rural areas, opens doors of opportunity,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to continue to bring high-speed internet access to all corners of our state.”

“With reliable high-speed internet, North Carolinians can access online services necessary for remote work, virtual education, and telehealth, ensuring they can fully participate in the modern digital world,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Teena Piccione. “By creating a more connected state, we are investing in the future prosperity and resiliency of our communities.”

These projects will be funded by more than $33 million from the federal American Rescue Plan awarded by NCDIT and more than $14 million from selected broadband providers:

Alexander County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 125 homes and businesses (5.5% of the county’s 2,271 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 125 homes and businesses (5.5% of the county’s 2,271 eligible locations after previous awards). Bladen County: Star Telephone Membership Corp (Star Communications) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 88 homes and businesses (12.43% of the county’s 708 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 88 homes and businesses (12.43% of the county’s 708 eligible locations). Burke County: Foothills Broadband, LLC These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 113 homes and businesses (4.72% of the county’s 2,391 eligible locations after previous awards).

These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 113 homes and businesses (4.72% of the county’s 2,391 eligible locations after previous awards). Chatham County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,006 homes and businesses (26.09% of the county’s 3,856 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,006 homes and businesses (26.09% of the county’s 3,856 eligible locations). Craven County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,790 homes and businesses (65.62% of the county’s 2,728 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,790 homes and businesses (65.62% of the county’s 2,728 eligible locations). Currituck County: Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation (RiverStreet Networks) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 162 homes and businesses (62.54% of the county’s 259 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 162 homes and businesses (62.54% of the county’s 259 eligible locations after previous awards). Guilford County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 463 homes and businesses (21.43% of the county’s 2,161 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 463 homes and businesses (21.43% of the county’s 2,161 eligible locations). Halifax County: Roanoke Connect Holdings, LLC (Fybe) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 2,613 homes and businesses (93.42% of the county’s 2,797 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 2,613 homes and businesses (93.42% of the county’s 2,797 eligible locations). Harnett County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,019 homes and businesses (29.03% of the county’s 3,510 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,019 homes and businesses (29.03% of the county’s 3,510 eligible locations after previous awards). Hoke County: LREMC Technologies, LLC (RIVR Tech) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 716 homes and businesses (50.03% of the county’s 1,431 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 716 homes and businesses (50.03% of the county’s 1,431 eligible locations). Iredell County: Yadkin Valley Telephone Membership Corporation (Zirrus) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 517 homes and businesses (24.22% of the county’s 2,135 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 517 homes and businesses (24.22% of the county’s 2,135 eligible locations). Lee County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 617 homes and businesses (28.38% of the county’s 2174 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 617 homes and businesses (28.38% of the county’s 2174 eligible locations). Mitchell County: Zito West Holding, LLC (Zito Media) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 84 homes and businesses (20.94% of the county’s 401 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 84 homes and businesses (20.94% of the county’s 401 eligible locations after previous awards). Moore County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,573 homes and businesses (38.31% of the county’s 4,106 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,573 homes and businesses (38.31% of the county’s 4,106 eligible locations). Pender County: Atlantic Telephone Membership Cooperative (FOCUS Broadband) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 224 homes and businesses (34.09% of the county’s 657 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 224 homes and businesses (34.09% of the county’s 657 eligible locations). Rowan County: Spectrum Southeast, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 293 homes and businesses (14.15% of the county’s 2,389 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 293 homes and businesses (14.15% of the county’s 2,389 eligible locations after previous awards). Sampson County: Star Telephone Membership Corp (Star Communications) and StarVision Inc. (Star Communications) These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 114 homes and businesses (19.79% of the county’s 576 eligible locations after previous awards).

These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 114 homes and businesses (19.79% of the county’s 576 eligible locations after previous awards). Stanly County: Windstream North Carolina, LLC This award will provide high-speed internet access to 935 homes and businesses (26.62% of the county’s 3,513 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 935 homes and businesses (26.62% of the county’s 3,513 eligible locations). Stokes County: Wilkes Telephone Membership Corporation (RiverStreet Networks) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,377 homes and businesses (62.56% of the county’s 2,201 eligible locations).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 1,377 homes and businesses (62.56% of the county’s 2,201 eligible locations). Surry County: Surry Telephone Membership Corporation (Surry Communications) These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 278 homes and businesses (34.11% of the county’s 815 eligible locations).

These awards will provide high-speed internet access to 278 homes and businesses (34.11% of the county’s 815 eligible locations). Wayne County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 404 homes and businesses (15.61% of the county’s 2,588 eligible locations after previous awards).

This award will provide high-speed internet access to 404 homes and businesses (15.61% of the county’s 2,588 eligible locations after previous awards). Wilkes County: Connect Holding II, LLC (Brightspeed) This award will provide high-speed internet access to 3 homes and businesses (7.31% of the county’s 41 eligible locations after previous awards).

The CAB program’s procurement process creates a partnership between counties and NCDIT to identify areas that need access, solicit proposals from prequalified internet service providers, and quickly make awards. Awardees must agree to provide high-speed service that reliably meets or exceeds speeds of 100 Mbps download and 100 Mbps upload.

Governor Stein is committed to closing the digital divide. Today’s awards add to the $596 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants and previous CAB projects that will connect more than 230,000 North Carolina households and businesses to high-speed internet.

For more information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Opportunity, visit ncbroadband.gov.