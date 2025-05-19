Seniorverse Raises $2.1M in Seed Funding to Revolutionize the Adult Daycare Industry

Empowering senior care and adult daycare with innovative technology

Funding fuels development of innovative software platform designed to empower adult daycare operators and elevate the standard of senior care.

This investment enables us to build the tools adult daycare providers truly need—tools that enhance, not replace, the compassionate care at the heart of their services” — Paul Staff, Co-Founder and CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seniorverse , a mission-driven startup transforming the senior care landscape, announced today that it has raised $2.1 million in seed funding from a diverse group of high-net-worth individuals, angel investors, founders, and senior care industry veterans. This strategic investment will support the development of Seniorverse’s cutting-edge software platform and the recruitment of key hires to accelerate growth.Founded with the belief that technology should enhance—not replace—the human connection central to caregiving, Seniorverse delivers innovative operational tools tailored specifically for adult daycare providers. The company’s platform is designed to improve efficiency, reduce administrative burden, and ultimately help deliver higher-quality, more accessible care to aging adults and their families.“This investment enables us to build the tools adult daycare providers truly need—tools that enhance, not replace, the compassionate care at the heart of their services,” said Paul Staff, Co-Founder and CEO of Seniorverse. “We're committed to empowering caregivers and creating a scalable infrastructure that supports seniors with dignity, independence, and joy.”With a unique combination of deep tech and senior care expertise, Seniorverse is positioning itself at the forefront of a long-overlooked yet critical segment of healthcare . The company’s approach is grounded in respect for caregivers, a commitment to responsible innovation, and a vision for making high-quality senior care more scalable and sustainable.Seniorverse will use the new capital to expand its team, build out core product features, and deepen engagement with adult daycare centers nationwide.About SeniorverseSeniorverse is a forward-thinking startup dedicated to transforming the senior care industry—starting with adult day care. Through software and operational support, the company helps providers deliver more efficient, affordable, and compassionate care. By bridging the gap between innovation and empathy, Seniorverse is reimagining how communities support aging adults and their families.

