UNITAR joins the Global Learning Conference as a co-founder - shape the future of learning
Learning occurs in diverse ways across different life stages, settings, cultures, and continents, shaped by local and national constraints. This conference provides a unique platform to explore, discuss, and shape new approaches by leveraging the latest tools and technological advances. Improving learning outcomes at scale for sustainable, long-term impact requires intergenerational, multinational and cross-sectoral insights, bringing together a curated community of:
- Educators and learners of all levels
- Thought leaders and practitioners from business, government, and NGOs
- Innovators and entrepreneurs, from start-ups to multinational companies, exploring the intersections of sustainability, AI, and education
- Young changemakers including the winners of the 2025 GLC Ideathons and Villars Fellows.
This unique approach and environment fosters meaningful conversations and sparks innovative solutions. It drives the community to dream boldly, feel deeply, and connect the dots—driving collaborative action toward a brighter future.
