May 16, 2025 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Leadership Appointments

Attorney General Miyares Announces Leadership Appointments

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced several leadership appointments within the Office of the Attorney General.

“One of the many honors I have held throughout my career is to be surrounded by excellent and selfless professionals,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Klarke Kilgore has been a great asset to our team. His judgment and advice have been invaluable, and I am grateful for his leadership and dedication. I wish Klarke all the best in his new role as Senior Advisor at the Republican Attorneys General Association and congratulate those ascending to leadership positions in our agency.”

Since April 28, Ryan Ferguson has served as Chief of Staff after serving as Director of Administration. Ryan will also continue to serve as General Counsel, a role he has held since August 2022. Prior to joining the Miyares’ administration, Ryan served as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia Beach, practiced at Kaufman & Canoles, PC, and was a litigation partner with Bischoff Martingayle, PC. Ryan is a graduate of James Madison University and Regent University School of Law.

Effective May 10, Shaun Kenney assumed the role of Senior Advisor. He previously served as Director of Communications. Shaun is a former executive director of the Republican Party of Virginia. He graduated from the University of Virginia and is currently completing graduate studies in philosophy at the Catholic University of America.

Effective May 10, Chloe Smith assumed the role of Director of Communications. She previously served as Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary. Chloe joined the Miyares’ administration in August 2022. Chloe is a graduate of Colgate University.

