Public information meeting on Wayne Disposal, Inc.’s hazardous waste license application to be rescheduled

The previously announced May 28, 2025, public information meeting for the Wayne Disposal, Inc.’s hazardous waste license application is being rescheduled and we will announce a new date soon. If you have questions about the application or how to comment, contact Christine Matlock at 517-290-4612; MatlockC2@Michigan.gov; or EGLE-MMD-HWS@Michigan.gov.

