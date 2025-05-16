James Malinchak Interviews Mary Harrison: Author, Autism Advocate, and Parent Coach

Reaching a child with autism begins with building a relationship that strengthens social/emotional skills and provides opportunities for self-actualization!”
— Mary Harrsin
WESTPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International speaker and ABC’s Secret Millionaire star James Malinchak recently conducted an emotional and inspiring interview with Mary Harrison—author, speaker, and coach for parents and caregivers of children with special needs. In their heartfelt conversation, Mary shared her personal journey of raising a profoundly autistic son and how music became the bridge that helped her unlock his world and discover a deeper connection.

A devoted mother of two sons, Mary’s life changed forever when her younger son, Jewels, was diagnosed with Autism at 2½ years old. Isolated by the condition and left without clear guidance, Mary faced years of frustration and confusion—until she discovered that music was the key to reaching her son. What followed was a journey of discovery, joy, and the formation of a loving bond rooted in rhythm, melody, and patience.

“Mary Harrison is one of the most courageous and compassionate voices I’ve encountered,” said James Malinchak. “Her story is not just about autism—it’s about the power of love, persistence, and creative connection. She’s giving hope and practical guidance to parents who desperately need it.”

In the interview, Mary spoke about her bestselling book Autism Grows Up… Then What?, which explores the often-overlooked challenges of raising a child with Autism into adulthood. With raw honesty and powerful insight, she shares the ups, downs, and critical lessons learned through every stage of her son’s development.

Mary’s mission is clear: to bring balance, structure, encouragement, and hope to parents and caregivers navigating the overwhelming world of special needs. Through her speaking, coaching, and writing, she empowers others to find their own “key” to unlock the potential in their children—and themselves.

In this deeply moving interview, Mary discusses:

How music transformed her relationship with her son

What every parent should know when raising a child with Autism

Why the journey becomes even more complex when children grow up

Strategies and stories that offer hope, connection, and lasting understanding

This interview is a must-watch for parents, educators, therapists, and anyone working with or supporting children and adults with special needs.

To learn more about Mary Harrison, her book, and her coaching for parents and caregivers, visit: www.MaryHarrisonAuthor.com

About James Malinchak
James Malinchak is one of the world’s most in-demand business and motivational speakers. He has delivered over 3,000 keynote presentations, appeared in more than 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire, watched by over 50 million people worldwide. James is the author of 30+ books and a highly respected mentor to entrepreneurs, professionals, and purpose-driven leaders seeking to grow their income, influence, and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

