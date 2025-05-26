James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens

James Malinchak Interviews Jimmy Owens: Acclaimed Author, Coach, and Heart Transplant Survivor on Resilience, Reinvention, and Living with Purpose

I have spent my life learning to develop the skills to do what I love. So, I can build my own dream, and not be hired to build someone else’s!” — Coach Jimmy Owens

STEVENSON RANCH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally recognized speaker and star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently interviewed Jimmy Owens—accomplished keynote speaker, author, USA Swimming coach, and founder of JMYO Entertainment—for an inspiring and powerful conversation about overcoming adversity, rediscovering purpose, and inspiring others through service and storytelling.With a career spanning multiple industries—from high school coaching to Hollywood lighting, to motivational speaking—Jimmy Owens has spent more than four decades helping individuals and teams achieve their full potential. His unique ability to blend lessons from leadership, sports, entertainment, and personal transformation makes him a dynamic and relatable figure across diverse audiences.“Jimmy Owens is a true champion of the human spirit,” said James Malinchak. “His story of resilience, reinvention, and heart-centered leadership is exactly what the world needs right now. Whether you're in sports, business, or just navigating life, Jimmy’s wisdom will inspire and empower you.”Jimmy began his career as a high school swimming and water polo coach in 1982 with the Simi Valley Unified School District. After a successful 16-year run in the motion picture and television lighting industry, he returned to his coaching roots in 2012. Since 2017, he has served as a USA Age Group Swimming Coach, shaping young athletes through discipline, dedication, and heart.In 2023, Jimmy received a life-saving heart transplant—a transformational event that deepened his commitment to helping others live with purpose. Through his speaking and coaching, he now shares his personal journey of survival and strength to encourage others to face life’s challenges with courage, gratitude, and an unstoppable mindset.In this impactful interview, Jimmy shares:How a career across sports, entertainment, and entrepreneurship shaped his leadership philosophyWhat surviving a heart transplant taught him about resilience, faith, and second chancesHow he empowers youth, professionals, and teams to embrace purpose-driven growthWhy personal reinvention is possible at any age and in any seasonWhether he’s in front of a pool deck or a packed auditorium, Jimmy Owens inspires audiences to rise above adversity and pursue a meaningful, purpose-filled life.To learn more about Jimmy Owens, his coaching, speaking engagements, or to book him for your next event, visit: www.JimmyOwensSpeaker.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most in-demand business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered more than 3,000 keynote presentations, been featured in over 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire (viewed by over 50 million people). A leading expert on personal and professional success, James is the author of 30+ books and a trusted mentor to entrepreneurs, executives, and organizations seeking to grow their income, influence, and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

James Malinchak Testimonial for Jimmy Owens

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.