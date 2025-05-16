ACE Fire Protection Simplifies Fire Extinguisher Hydrostatic Test Compliance

ACE Fire Protection's guide clarifies fire extinguisher hydrostatic test needs, helping NYC businesses ensure safety and compliance.

Our guide helps businesses understand hydrostatic testing, ensuring their fire extinguishers are safe and compliant.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection , a leading FDNY-licensed fire extinguisher service provider, today announced the release of a comprehensive guide to simplify fire extinguisher hydrostatic test compliance for businesses across New York City, Long Island, and New Jersey. This initiative addresses the critical need for proper testing to ensure fire extinguishers function reliably in emergencies, helping businesses avoid costly violations and protect lives and property.Businesses are encouraged to download the free hydrostatic testing guide at https://acefireextinguishers.com/service/fire-extinguisher-hydrostatic-testing/ to ensure compliance and enhance safety. For a free quote or to schedule an inspection, contact ACE Fire Protection at (718) 608-6428.Hydrostatic testing, a process to evaluate fire extinguisher cylinder integrity, is mandated by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) under NFPA 10 standards. Testing intervals vary by extinguisher type—every 5 years for pressurized water, carbon dioxide, and wet chemical extinguishers, and every 12 years for dry chemical extinguishers. Non-compliance can lead to fines, failed inspections, and, in worst-case scenarios, extinguisher failures during emergencies. A 2023 incident reported by the International Marine Contractors Association highlighted this risk when a 13-year-old CO2 extinguisher failed during testing due to corrosion, underscoring the importance of regular maintenance.ACE Fire Protection’s new guide educates businesses on these requirements, detailing testing schedules for different extinguisher types and offering practical steps to maintain compliance. “Our goal is to make fire safety straightforward and accessible,” said Jack Thompson, Owner of ACE Fire Protection. “This guide empowers businesses to understand their obligations and trust our certified technicians to keep their equipment ready for action.”Addressing a Growing NeedThe global fire extinguisher inspection market, valued at $4.25 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a 5.9% CAGR through 2030, driven by rising fire incidents and stricter regulations. In New York City, the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) enforces rigorous fire code laws, making compliance non-negotiable for businesses. ACE Fire Protection’s guide is timely, as companies face increasing pressure to maintain up-to-date fire safety equipment.The guide addresses common pain points, such as:- Understanding Testing Frequencies: This clarifies that CO2 and wet chemical extinguishers need testing every 5 years, while dry chemical ones require it every 12 years.- Avoiding Violations: Provides actionable steps to pass FDNY inspections and remove violations.- Cost Savings: Highlights how proactive testing prevents costly fines and equipment failures, saving businesses money long-term.“Fire safety is essential for our community,” said Thompson. “By offering clear guidance and certified inspection services, we aim to support Brooklyn’s businesses and residents in maintaining a safer environment.” ACE Fire Protection’s certified technicians, fluent in FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidelines, conduct thorough inspections and testing, ensuring compliance and peace of mind.A Trusted Partner in Fire SafetyFounded over a decade ago, ACE Fire Protection has built a reputation as a premier fire safety provider, serving prestigious clients like the NYC Fire Department, NJ Fire Department, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The company operates from its Brooklyn headquarters and offers a full suite of services, including extinguisher sales, inspections, tagging, testing, and violation removal. Its commitment to excellence is reflected in its 5.0-star rating from 48 reviewers and testimonials praising its fast, professional service.“We’re not just a company; we’re your neighbors, dedicated to keeping our community safe,” Thompson added. The company also hosts workshops to educate businesses on fire extinguisher use and hazard recognition, fostering a culture of preparedness.About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection is a leading FDNY-licensed fire extinguisher service company located at 119 Hausman St., Brooklyn, NY 11222. Specializing in sales, inspections, testing, and violation removal, the company ensures compliance with FDNY, OSHA, NFPA, and NAFED guidelines. With over a decade of service, ACE Fire Protection is committed to enhancing community safety across NYC, Long Island, and New Jersey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.