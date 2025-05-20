World Synergy Relocates Headquarters to Auburn Township to Support Growth, Culture, and Community Connection
World Synergy, a provider of integrated business services, today announced the successful relocation of its corporate headquarters to Auburn Township, Ohio.
This strategic move reflects World Synergy’s commitment to purposeful growth, operational efficiency, and deepening its connection to the communities it serves. The new, right-sized headquarters is designed to support a modern hybrid workforce while reducing overhead and reinforcing the company’s core value: people come first.
“Our move to Auburn Township represents more than just a change of address—it’s a reaffirmation of who we are,” said Glenn Smith, Owner and CEO of World Synergy. “We chose this location because it brings us closer to the heart of a vibrant, tight-knit community. Being near Chagrin Falls and rooted in Auburn Township reflects our belief that culture, connection, and people are the foundation of great business.”
The new office offers a streamlined, collaborative space that supports both in-person and remote work while enhancing the team’s ability to serve clients with flexibility and speed. Located near key routes including Route 422, I-271, and I-480, the new location also improves access for clients, employees, and partners across Northeast Ohio.
Highlights of the new headquarters include:
• A cost-effective, modern workspace tailored for hybrid collaboration
• Fast, convenient access to major highways for greater regional connectivity
• A scenic, community-focused setting near downtown Chagrin Falls
• Infrastructure designed to support innovation in strategy, marketing, and technology
• A physical space that aligns with World Synergy’s culture of agility, transparency, and people-first leadership
The relocation has been completed with no disruption to client operations or services. The entire team has successfully transitioned, ensuring business continuity and the same high level of service clients expect.
About World Synergy
World Synergy offers a unique combination of Marketing, Applications, and Technology services. Built for business owners and executives, the company’s Integrated Business Services Model helps clients unify systems, reduce inefficiencies, and drive long-term growth. By aligning strategy with execution, World Synergy empowers businesses to scale, improve profitability, and reduce friction across all levels of the organization.
To learn more, visit worldsynergy.com.
Matt Jones
World Synergy
+1 440-349-4940
mjones@worldsynergy.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.