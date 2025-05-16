Saskatchewan Heads to Poland on Nuclear Energy Mission

CANADA, May 16 - Released on May 16, 2025

Minister of Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) and Minister Responsible for SaskPower Jeremy Harrison will be leading a delegation to Poland to attend the World Nuclear Supply Chain Conference. The mission will deepen Saskatchewan's ties with international nuclear industry stakeholders and showcase the province's advantages in enhancing energy security around the world.

"This world-class conference is an incredible opportunity for Saskatchewan to collaborate with international governments, industries and suppliers, particularly those involved in nuclear reactor development," Harrison said. "As a greenfield jurisdiction, our province needs to engage with experienced partners to learn about best practices, so we can improve efficiencies and lower costs in our nuclear journey."

While in Poland, the Minister will speak at the conference to highlight the significant role Saskatchewan will play in the expanding global outlook for nuclear energy. The delegation will also meet with government officials, utility companies, energy suppliers, manufacturers and new industry entrants, to explore potential opportunities for collaboration and profile Saskatchewan's strengths.

"With the world's highest grade uranium deposits, a robust mining sector, world-class research institutions and suppliers, Saskatchewan has what the world needs to fuel a growing global nuclear reactor fleet today and for decades to come," Harrison said. "We need to promote our Saskatchewan advantages on the global stage to gain partnerships and attract future value-added investment. Saskatchewan will play an essential role in delivering on the global declaration to triple nuclear energy worldwide by 2050."

Northern Saskatchewan is home to the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits. The province produces 100 per cent of Canada's uranium and is the second largest uranium producer in the world. In 2024, Saskatchewan hit record production and export sales of uranium, valued at $2.6 billion.

Cameco, Saskatchewan's largest uranium producer, is recognized as a leading Indigenous employer in Canada, reinforcing the industry's inclusive approach and boosting confidence in the long-term potential of Saskatchewan's nuclear sector. Cameco's acquisition of Westinghouse puts the province among major players supporting global growth for nuclear power.

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to invest in building a nuclear workforce, suppliers and research capacities. It is working closely with the Saskatchewan Industrial and Mining Suppliers Association on a supply chain readiness project to prepare local suppliers and identify targeted opportunities to participate in nuclear supply chain development at home and around the world.

In 2022, SaskPower announced the selection of the GE-Hitachi BWRX-300 reactor as the preferred technology for potential deployment in Saskatchewan. Since then, SaskPower has identified two high-potential hosting sites in the province, and is working through its newly established subsidiary, SaskNuclear, on licensing to deploy the SMR in Saskatchewan.

The mission will run from May 18 to 22, 2025.

-30-

