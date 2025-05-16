Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health Pioneers Trauma-Informed Bodywork Approach

Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health (CMMH) is redefining the intersection of massage therapy and mental health care through its innovative, trauma-informed approach to healing. Founded by Carrie Riley, who holds the unique combination of credentials as a Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT), Certified Manual Lymphatic Drainage Specialist (C-MLD), and Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), CMMH offers specialized therapeutic massage services designed to support both emotional and physical well-being.

"Our practice bridges a critical gap in healthcare by addressing how emotional experiences manifest physically in the body," says Riley. "When we work with clients experiencing anxiety, grief, or trauma, we're targeting both the psychological and physiological aspects of their healing journey."

Riley established CMMH following a profound personal loss—the death of her husband, an active-duty U.S. Army soldier who died by suicide after deployment. This experience inspired her mission to create a therapeutic space where emotional pain receives the same clinical attention as physical discomfort.

The practice's methodology is grounded in nervous system regulation and informed by somatic psychology, polyvagal theory, and emotional body mapping. By understanding how trauma and stress affect the body's physiological responses, CMMH therapists can help clients achieve states of safety and relaxation that support emotional processing and healing.

CMMH's core services include Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage (BLD), Manual Lymphatic Drainage (MLD), Custom Massage for Mental Health, Myofascial Barefoot Massage, and Emotional Body Mapping. Riley was recently recognized as one of the Top 5 Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage Therapists in 2024 and has been featured as an expert in lymphatic health and trauma-informed care in Well+Good and The Beauty Box.

The practice serves diverse clientele, with special expertise in working with veterans, first responders, individuals coping with grief or trauma, post-operative clients seeking lymphatic drainage, high-performing professionals experiencing burnout, and people whose emotional distress manifests as physical tension.

"Traditional talk therapy provides essential cognitive tools, but for many people, particularly those with trauma histories, addressing the body's role in emotional healing is equally important," Riley explains. "Our approach recognizes that the body keeps score of our experiences, and healing often requires working directly with those physical manifestations."

The CMMH office environment reflects this philosophy, designed as a sanctuary that supports nervous system regulation. Clients describe the experience as deeply grounding and transformative, noting significant improvements in both physical comfort and emotional well-being.

Riley has assembled and trained a select team of massage therapists, each with advanced training in trauma-informed care. This expansion allows CMMH to serve more clients while maintaining the high standard of integrated care that distinguishes the practice.

To learn more about Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health's trauma-informed approach or to schedule a consultation, visit www.mentalhealthmassage.com.

About Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health (CMMH)

Cincinnati Massage for Mental Health is a trauma-informed bodywork practice located in Milford, Ohio, offering therapeutic massage services that support both emotional and physical well-being. Founded by Carrie Riley, CMMH specializes in massage therapy for individuals struggling with anxiety, grief, depression, trauma, and chronic stress. The practice is redefining what massage therapy can be—evidence-based, emotionally supportive, and radically restorative.

