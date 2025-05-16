Dickson Receives 2025 District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Disinguished Panel Attorney Award.

Tom Dickson has received the 2025 District of North Dakota Criminal Justice Act Distinguished Panel Attorney Award.

The District’s Criminal Justice Act (CJA) Panel Committee established the award to recognize on an annual basis one exemplary CJA Panel attorney’s dedication and service to the CJA Panel, indigent defendants, and the District of North Dakota. Central to the award is reserving the rights of the accused, providing quality representation to indigent defendants, and being a resource to other CJA Panel attorneys in the District.

In selecting Mr. Dickson to receive the Award, the Committee highlighted his longtime service on the CJA Panel; his demonstrated willingness to defend difficult clients; the quality of direct representation he consistently provides to indigent defendants; and his informal mentoring of other panel members through sharing his experiences and knowledge.

On behalf of the CJA Committee, Magistrate Judge Clare R. Hochhalter presented the Award to Mr. Dickson at the Indigent Defense Conference in Bismarck on May 15, 2025.