FirstRepair and Decolonizing Wealth Project Launch New Mapping Tool to Visualize the U.S. Reparations Movement

U.S. Reparations Movement Map

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As efforts for equity and inclusion face significant challenges, the U.S. reparations movement demonstrates unwavering resilience and growing strength. To further unite and amplify the movement, FirstRepair and Decolonizing Wealth Project announce the launch of a dynamic new mapping tool that visualizes the organizations advancing reparations across nearly 50 state and local initiatives, available at www.reparationsresources.com . This innovative tool accelerates the ongoing efforts for reparations and redress of systemic injustices against Black people in the United States by:1) Connecting the Ecosystem by identifying the collective organizations actively involved in reparations, including movement partners and local initiatives currently underway; 2) Engaging Key Stakeholders with an accessible and comprehensive overview of the U.S. reparations landscape.“Local community efforts are strengthened with information, connection, and support,” said Robin Rue Simmons, FirstRepair Founder and Executive Director. “This map strengthens the movement by making visible the incredible work happening across the country, fostering collaboration, and providing a clear entry point for those looking to advance repair.”“This map is more than a tool - it’s a testament to the power, persistence, and progress of the U.S. Reparations Movement. Through visualizing the local and national efforts advancing reparations, we’re strengthening our collective capacity to push for justice,” said Richard Wallace, Senior Advisor, Reparations, Decolonizing Wealth Project. “We look forward to continuing our efforts alongside FirstRepair as we fight towards winning systemic change and honoring the dignity of Black communities nationwide.”Decolonizing Wealth Project is the Founding Funder and Co-Creator of the reparations map tool. The development of this vital tool was furthered by research by the Economic Policy Institute. “Reparations can be our North Star for equity, providing a counterweight against the current backslide into white supremacy. We want this data to lead to stronger coordination and resource-sharing across initiatives, and to give people hope for what’s possible in the reparations space,” said Kyle Moore, Economist, Economic Policy Institute Program on Race, Ethnicity, and the Economy.“The movement for reparations has always been rooted in solidarity – connecting communities across the country in our call for reparative justice for Black people.” said U.S. Representative Ayanna Pressley. “Thanks to the innovation and efforts of FirstRepair and Decolonizing Wealth Project, our reparations movement is gaining an invaluable tool to strengthen our network and facilitate increased partnership, grassroots power, and knowledge exchange. Our solidarity only makes us stronger, and I am grateful for the organizations and partners at the national, state, and local levels who are fighting to make reparations a reality, once and for all.”“This map will help local leaders connect, be inspired by the work of others, and find potential partners in this critical movement,” said Tulsa City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. “This map will be a total game changer for the local reparations movement. Those of us who are doing the groundwork will have instant connection and real-time information with all of the local reparation families throughout the country thereby creating a strong network for repair!”This map is the latest resource offered by the FirstRepair National Resource Center for State and Local Reparations . For more information about the map, please email map@firstrepair.org.FirstRepair envisions a just society where Black people are liberated, thriving, and repaired. FirstRepair supports community organizations, local government and other relevant institutions and bodies in successfully implementing tangible reparations through local efforts. We do this by synchronizing and equipping local leaders; building a national movement for local reparations; and demonstrating life with repair.Decolonizing Wealth Project (DWP) is committed to bringing truth, healing, and repair to the global community. Established in 2018, DWP operates through three key strategies: sector transformation, storytelling and culture, and reparative giving. DWP’s work has radically transformed the philanthropic sector and has facilitated the distribution of over $700 million for social justice efforts. Liberated Capital, DWP’s fund and donor community, has granted over $21 million to support economic solidarity, wellbeing, and earth and climate efforts primarily led by Black and Indigenous communities.The Economic Policy Institute’s vision is an economy that is just and strong, sustainable, and equitable — where every job is good, every worker can join a union, and every family and community can thrive.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.