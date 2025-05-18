Modat Magnify - the Largest DNA Dataset Legal Case Files Exposure - Modat Magnify findings Traffic Signals at Risk of Tampering

Modat’s Feature Finding Series: Cybersecurity Pros Can Use Modat Magnify to Help Make Discoveries

DEN HAAG, NETHERLANDS, May 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modat, the research-driven, AI-powered cybersecurity company, is proud to share about our ongoing Feature Finding Series. This series uses our Modat Magnify platform as the launching pad for key findings that lead to research and discoveries.Our Feature Finding series is designed to empower cybersecurity professionals to help them get ahead of cyber attacks. Our findings are done by our in-house research team using access to the largest Device DNA set available to find and then conduct further research. We encourage cybersecurity pros to use the platform to make their discoveries and get context on the data based out of findings. We encourage those who find relevant vulnerabilities to do responsible disclosure to the appropriate parties.1 month ago, we successfully launched the series with the release of our first Feature Finding Device DNA: Case Management - Legal Case File ExposureToday, we launch our second, Device DNA: Traffic Controller - Traffic Signals at Risk of TamperingContributing to proactive cybersecurity resilience, our research efforts focus on subjects that are impacting our global audience of individuals, enterprise, National and Government CSIRTs and organizations. We are part of the worldwide cybersecurity community working to get ahead of cyber attacks.To access all our Feature Findings, visit Modat Magnify Feature Findings which will be updated regularly as part of our resources for the cybersecurity community. In addition, you can find all our large-scale research to date by visiting https://www.modat.io/blog About ModatModat, founded in 2024, is the European-crafted, AI-powered, research-driven cybersecurity company dedicated to helping security professionals outpace adversaries and stay ahead of evolving threats. Our flagship product, Modat Magnify, provides access to the world’s largest Internet "Device DNA" dataset.Modat was created by researching, listening to, and directly experiencing the needs and challenges of security professionals. Our products enable the security community by giving access to unparalleled speed, contextualized data, and predictive insights.By design, the Modat Magnify platform helps offensive and defensive professionals by giving them the fast, smart, easy way to stop searching and start finding. Our ‘Device DNA' catalogues the essential attributes of each internet connected device to create a unique profile to support proactive cybersecurity.Modat empowers individuals, companies, and governments to strengthen their security posture and increase cyber resiliency. We are actively joining the fight to get ahead of cyber-attacks by narrowing the growing gap between digital threats and resilience. Join us to outpace and outlast.For more information on the company, research and the platform visit:Website: modat.ioModat Magnify Platform: https://magnify.modat.io/

