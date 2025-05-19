Form Simplicity selected to 2025 Tech200

Margy Grant, CEO for Florida Realtors Form Simplicity named to 2025 Tech200

Form Simplicity, one of the real estate industry’s most trusted and widely used transaction management solutions, was selected for the 2025 Tech 200.

Form Simplicity being recognized as one of the Top 5 Transaction Management Systems on the Tech 200 list demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence within the real estate industry.” — Margy Grant, CEO for Florida Realtors

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Form Simplicity, one of the real estate industry’s most trusted and widely used transaction management solutions owned by the Florida Realtors, was selected for the 2025 Tech 200. Released by leading real estate consultancy T3 Sixty, the 2025 Tech 200 honors the industry's best-in-class technology products for brokerages, teams, and agents.

This year, 200 products from 130 companies were selected for this honor, underscoring crucial trends including the surge of artificial intelligence and market consolidation.

“Form Simplicity being recognized as one of the Top 5 Transaction Management Systems on the Tech 200 list once again demonstrates our commitment to innovation and excellence within the real estate industry,” said Florida Realtors CEO Margy Grant.

"Technology is no longer optional in real estate – it's foundational," said Jack Miller, president and CEO of T3 Sixty. "Each year, the Tech 200 delivers clear, independent guidance in an increasingly complex tech landscape. It's built to help real estate leaders navigate change, make confident decisions, and stay competitive in a market where the right technology choices can determine success."

Industry recognition and continued excellence

This latest recognition follows a series of accolades for Form Simplicity and its sister service, Tech Helpline, both wholly owned by Florida Realtors. Earlier this year, Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline each earned the 2025 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate honors.

Form Simplicity was previously recognized as one of the Top 5 Transaction Management Systems on the T3 Sixty Tech 200 list in 2023. Both Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline were honored with the HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate recognition in 2023 and 2024.

“The continuing recognition of Form Simplicity and Tech Helpline highlights their ongoing leadership in the industry,” added Grant, “as well as an unwavering commitment to excellence in service and innovation.”

About Form Simplicity and Florida Realtors

Form Simplicity is a trusted, end-to-end digital transaction management solution designed for real estate professionals. It streamlines transactions with secure document management, integrated digital signatures, compliance tools, and workflow automation, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. A 2025 HousingWire Tech100 honoree, Form Simplicity, owned and operated by Florida Realtors®, provides services to Realtor associations, MLSs, and brokerages across the United States.

Florida Realtors® has grown to become the largest professional trade association in the state of Florida, with more than 238,000 members and the largest state Realtor organization in the country. It serves as the statewide organization for 50 local and regional Realtor associations or boards in Florida. Membership is voluntary and consists of both residential and commercial agents and brokers, as well as appraisers, real estate counselors, property managers and many other real estate specialists and related industry affiliates. Florida Realtors is located in Orlando, Fla.

Note: The term REALTOR® is a federally registered collective membership mark, which identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

