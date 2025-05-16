'10 Steps to Starting and Running a Successful Business' – A Game-Changing Guide for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

J. Frankel Starting and Running a Successful

New Book by Stephen J. Frankel Offers Practical Strategies to Build and Sustain a Thriving Business

BEECHPARK WAY, WATFORD, CANADA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- About The Book: Stephen J. Frankel ’s latest book, 10 Steps to Starting and Running a Successful Business : Avoiding the Pitfalls, is an essential guide for entrepreneurs looking to launch and manage a business effectively. This book distills decades of experience into ten crucial steps that help business owners navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship while avoiding common mistakes that lead to failure. From developing a solid business plan to managing finances and fostering customer loyalty, this book serves as a comprehensive roadmap for success.Key Highlights:• Step-by-step guidance on building a successful business from the ground up• Insights into avoiding common pitfalls that lead to business failure• Practical advice on financial management, marketing, and operations• Real-world case studies and expert recommendations• Strategies for long-term sustainability and growthAbout the Author:Stephen J. Frankel is an experienced entrepreneur and business consultant with a passion for guiding individuals toward success. With years of hands-on expertise in business development, strategic planning, and financial management, Frankel has helped countless entrepreneurs turn their ideas into profitable ventures. His practical, no-nonsense approach to business ensures that readers receive actionable insights that can be implemented immediately.Author: Stephen J. FrankelAvailability: The book is available for purchase on major online platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and select bookstores. For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please reach out via the provided contact details.

