ShedPro and Shed Geek Marketing Launch Integration to Streamline Leads and Customer Engagement in the Shed Industry

METROPOLIS, IL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shed Geek Marketing and ShedPro have announced a new software integration that links their respective platforms to improve how shed dealers manage customer inquiries and respond to potential buyers. The collaboration bridges the gap between online shed configuration and CRM-based follow-up, helping businesses reduce delays in communication and organize sales efforts more effectively.

ShedPro is a technology company focused on the portable building industry. Its platform includes interactive 3D shed and carport configurators, dealer websites with built-in quoting tools, and backend systems to track inventory, manage quotes, and schedule deliveries. Since launching in 2015, ShedPro has worked with hundreds of shed businesses across the U.S. to simplify the digital side of their operations.

Shed Geek Marketing specializes in marketing systems built specifically for shed dealers and manufacturers. The company develops customer relationship management (CRM) platforms that collect and organize sales leads, automate follow-up emails and messages, and provide detailed insight into customer activity. Shed Geek is also the producer of an industry-focused podcast and blog that highlights trends and innovations in the shed sector.

With this new integration, customer information submitted through a ShedPro configurator is automatically added to the Shed Geek CRM. This process removes the need for manual data entry and allows sales teams to quickly follow up based on the design details customers selected on the website. The goal is to close the gap between online interest and direct contact by giving dealers the tools they need to respond while interest is still high.

This collaboration reflects a broader shift in the shed industry toward more connected digital systems. As shed buyers increasingly begin their shopping journey online, the ability to connect those early interactions with sales processes has become an important competitive advantage. By linking ShedPro's customer-facing tools with Shed Geek’s lead management system, the integration helps shed businesses respond faster and work more efficiently.

The partnership between ShedPro and Shed Geek Marketing combines two complementary areas of expertise: web-based product configuration and specialized lead tracking. Together, the two platforms form a more cohesive sales process for dealers looking to streamline communication and reduce missed opportunities.



About ShedPro

ShedPro builds web-based tools for shed and carport dealers, including product configurators, quoting systems, and delivery coordination features. Learn more at shedpro.co.

About Shed Geek Marketing

Shed Geek Marketing develops CRM systems, automation tools, and marketing strategies for the shed industry, with a focus on helping businesses manage leads and improve customer communication. Learn more at shedgeek.com.

