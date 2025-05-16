D.R. Horton Now Selling in Winterfield

Aerial View of Winterfield The Johnstown by D.R. Horton

New Home Community in Franklin, Indiana

FRANKLIN, IN, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D.R. Horton’s Indianapolis division is pleased to announce its newest community, Winterfield, in Franklin, Indiana is now selling.

With homes starting in the low-300’s, homebuyers can choose from single family homes featuring open concept interiors and modern exteriors. This delightful community is ideally situated along Hurricane Road near The Legends Golf Club. Experience the charm of small-town living alongside the vibrancy of city life. This community offers single and two-story floorplans ranging from approximately 1,501 to 3,388 square feet. Homes in Winterfield feature 9 foot first floor ceilings, 2 or 3 car garages, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, America’s Smart Home® technology, landscaping packages and more!

In Winterfield, homebuyers can experience the advantages of new construction, such as contemporary floor plans with ample storage, new home warranties for peace of mind and energy efficiency achieved through the latest construction practices and materials. Residents will enjoy spending time at the community pool, playground, putting green or strolling along the walking trails.

Demand for this stunning community is high, so don’t delay. This location is currently by appointment only. For more information on Winterfield, visit the community website at https://www.drhorton.com/indiana/indianapolis/franklin/winterfield or call 463-217-3850. We look forward to helping you find the home of your dreams!



About D.R. Horton: D.R. Horton, “America’s Builder,” has been building families beautiful homes in desirable locations for over 45 years. America’s largest homebuilder by volume since 2002, D.R. Horton has built more than 1,100,000 homes with quality, functionality, value and style in mind. For more information about D.R. Horton’s Indianapolis division, please call 812-646-9389 or visit www.drhorton.com/indiana/indianapolis.

Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. Square footage dimensions are approximate. D.R. Horton has no control over school district assignments. D.R. Horton is an equal housing opportunity builder.

# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.