Overnight closure planned for Highway 1 at Tank Hill

CANADA, May 16 - Drivers are advised Highway 1 will be closed overnight on Monday, May 20, 2025, at Tank Hill, 14 kilometres east of Lytton.

This closure will allow crane movements as work progresses on the washout recovery at Tank Hill.

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon will be closed for 36 km in both directions from midnight until 4 a.m. to allow crews to reposition the crane to continue girder and deck panel installation on the new bridge.

Checkpoints will be set up at Lytton and Spences Bridge to provide travellers with information about alternative routes. The closures will be in place at the intersections of Highway 1 and Highway 12, and Highway 1 and Highway 8.

Vehicles will not be permitted through during the stoppage. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit is working directly with emergency services to facilitate access through the site during this time.

The Gladwin area and Nicomen River Road will remain accessible to local traffic. All other traffic will be detoured via Highway 12 and Highway 5. Traffic-control guidance will be provided through portable message boards in Lillooet and Ashcroft.

Drivers travelling between the Interior and Lower Mainland can take Highway 3 or Highway 5 as alternative routes.

For up-to-date information about this closure and road conditions on alternative routes, travellers should monitor the weather forecast and visit: https://DriveBC.ca

