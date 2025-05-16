Victoria Day Weekend: What's Open and What's Closed?
All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 19 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.
For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY).
Service Closures:
- Adult Day Program at Macassa Lodge
- Animal Services Office and Shelter
- ATS Customer Service Office
- Community Recycling Centres
- Dental clinics and bus
- Hamilton Civic Museums
- Hamilton Farmers’ Market
- Hamilton Municipal Parking System Office
- There will be no enforcement from Sunday, May 18 at 5:45am until Monday, May 19 at 10pm.
- Proactive enforcement may occur for special events and areas of interest.
- Hamilton Public Library branches (closed Sunday, April 18)
- Bookmobile, Extended Access, and Study Hall services are unavailable.
- Visit the Virtual Branch anytime at hpl.ca
- Housing Services Office at 350 King St. East
- HSR Customer Service Centre at 36 Hunter St. East
- Licensing and By-Law Services phone queue (905-546-2782) and service counters (City Hall, 1st Floor and 330 Wentworth St N.)
- Municipal Service Centres
- Ontario Works Program and Special Supports Program
- Provincial Offences Administration Office (traffic violations)
- Public Health Vaccine Records Line
- Recreation Centres and Arenas
- Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park
- Van Needle Syringe Program
- Operating Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025.
Service Adjustments:
Hamilton Street Railway (HSR)
- Buses will operate on a Sunday service level, with the last trips leaving from downtown at approximately 12am (midnight). MyRide in Waterdown and Trans-Cab service will align with HSR Sunday schedules.
DARTS
- Holiday service hours
- Please note that all subscription trips (except dialysis) are cancelled. If passengers need to travel on these days, they must make a reservation in advance.
Waste Collection
- There will be no green bin, blue box, garbage or bulk garbage pick-up on Monday, May 19. Waste collection will occur one day later. Waste must be at the curb by 7am
- Community Recycling Centres are closed on Monday, May 19.
Spray Pads
- Spray pads are scheduled to open for May long weekend.
- Spray pads operate from 10am to 8pm.
Emergency Services
If you have an urgent matter, please call 905-546-2489 for assistance with:
- Animal emergencies
- Health and safety issues (e.g., spills, outbreaks, rabies exposure, or water hazards)
Additional Information:
