Victoria Day Weekend: What's Open and What's Closed?

All City of Hamilton administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 19 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

For emergencies involving roads, water mains, sewer systems, and safety issues, please call 905-546-2489 (CITY).

Service Closures:

Adult Day Program at Macassa Lodge

Animal Services Office and Shelter

ATS Customer Service Office

Community Recycling Centres

Dental clinics and bus

Hamilton Civic Museums

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Hamilton Municipal Parking System Office There will be no enforcement from Sunday, May 18 at 5:45am until Monday, May 19 at 10pm. Proactive enforcement may occur for special events and areas of interest.

Hamilton Public Library branches (closed Sunday, April 18) Bookmobile, Extended Access, and Study Hall services are unavailable. Visit the Virtual Branch anytime at hpl.ca

Housing Services Office at 350 King St. East

HSR Customer Service Centre at 36 Hunter St. East

Licensing and By-Law Services phone queue (905-546-2782) and service counters (City Hall, 1st Floor and 330 Wentworth St N.)

Municipal Service Centres

Ontario Works Program and Special Supports Program

Provincial Offences Administration Office (traffic violations)

Public Health Vaccine Records Line

Recreation Centres and Arenas

Tropical Greenhouse at Gage Park

Van Needle Syringe Program Operating Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025.



Service Adjustments:

Hamilton Street Railway (HSR)

Buses will operate on a Sunday service level, with the last trips leaving from downtown at approximately 12am (midnight). MyRide in Waterdown and Trans-Cab service will align with HSR Sunday schedules.

DARTS

Holiday service hours

Please note that all subscription trips (except dialysis) are cancelled. If passengers need to travel on these days, they must make a reservation in advance.

Waste Collection

There will be no green bin, blue box, garbage or bulk garbage pick-up on Monday, May 19. Waste collection will occur one day later. Waste must be at the curb by 7am

Community Recycling Centres are closed on Monday, May 19.

Spray Pads

Spray pads are scheduled to open for May long weekend.

Spray pads operate from 10am to 8pm.

Emergency Services

If you have an urgent matter, please call 905-546-2489 for assistance with:

Animal emergencies

Health and safety issues (e.g., spills, outbreaks, rabies exposure, or water hazards)

Additional Information: