VitaSense CEO Max Kopp Honored as Philly Inno 25 Under 25 Innovator
The framed Philadelphia Business Journal “INNO Under 25” award plaque presented to Max Kopp of VitaSense for the Class of 2025.
VitaSense founder Max Kopp is among 25 innovators recognized by Philly Inno, as the startup launches pilot tests of its non-invasive glucose monitor.
At an age when most of his peers are focused on high-school projects, Kopp has already demonstrated exceptional drive: he began coding at ten, has published multiple research papers on nanomaterials and wearable sensors, and earned top honors at the National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium, the S.-T. Yau High School Science Award (North America Division), and received commendations from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force for his structural sensing technology. His passion for hands-on experimentation and problem-solving led him to found VitaSense in 2023 with the singular goal of eliminating needles and lancets from diabetes care.
Under Kopp’s leadership, VitaSense has developed a GeSe-based nanomaterial sensor integrated into a comfortable, wrist-worn armband. By harnessing polarized-light detection alongside a machine-learning AI engine trained on thousands of patient-data points, the device filters noise, calibrates sensor output in real time, and delivers continuous glucose readings with laboratory-grade accuracy—within 8% of current clinical standards. This fusion of advanced AI analytics and wearable photoplethysmography promises to significantly cut both cost and discomfort for millions living with diabetes.
At the gala ceremony on May 15 at Globe Dye Works, Max’s live demonstration of the armband’s real-time, AI-enhanced readout lit up the stage and earned enthusiastic applause from Philadelphia’s innovation community. In his acceptance remarks, he reflected on the collaborative spirit behind the breakthrough:
“This recognition reflects not just my efforts but the dedication of our entire VitaSense team and the invaluable support of our advisors. We’re committed to translating tonight’s honor into real-world impact.”
Energized by this achievement, VitaSense is now assembling a world-class scientific advisory board—recruiting leading experts in endocrinology, medical device commercialization, and regulatory strategy—to guide and accelerate its upcoming FDA submission process.
About VitaSense
VitaSense is pioneering a new era in diabetes management through its patented, non-invasive glucose monitoring platform. Founded in 2023 by high-school innovator Max Kopp, the company combines scalable inkjet-printed sensor arrays, deep-learning AI analytics, and wearable photoplethysmography to deliver continuous, pain-free glucose tracking at a fraction of the cost of traditional methods. VitaSense’s work has been honored by the Conrad Challenge, Diamond Challenge, and Global Youth Entrepreneurship Competition. www.thevitasense.com
