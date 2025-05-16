ROSI Office Systems Debuts Tech-Ready Furniture for Modern Houston Offices

ROSI Office System Logo

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROSI Office Systems, the workspace innovator behind the trusted ROSI Office Furniture brand , today unveiled its new Tech-Ready Furniture Collection, engineered to help Houston organizations create modern, connected offices without costly build-outs.John Ofield — Houston-based workspace strategist and longtime content contributor to both ROSI Office Systems and Collaborative Office Interiors — called the launch “the next logical step in empowering teams for hybrid work.”“Our clients kept asking how to accommodate more devices, more video calls, and more flexibility — fast,” Ofield said. “This collection answers that need with furniture that’s ready to power the modern workday the moment it’s unboxed.”Key featuresIntegrated connectivity – Flush-mounted power modules, USB-C ports, and Qi wireless charging pads eliminate floor boxes and cable clutter.Hybrid-first layouts – Height-adjustable desks, privacy screens, and acoustic panels let teams shift from focused work to video conferencing seamlessly.Sustainable construction – FSC-certified laminates, recycled-steel frames, and low-VOC finishes support ESG goals without sacrificing durability.Fast configuration – Modular frames and tool-less connectors allow re-layout in minutes as headcount or workflows change.Local expertise, enterprise scaleWith more than three decades of experience serving Houston businesses, ROSI Office Systems pairs its Tech-Ready Furniture with complimentary 3-D space planning, ergonomic assessments, and white-glove installation. Whether a 10-person startup or a Fortune 500 satellite campus, clients receive tailored solutions that grow with them.Launch promotionsFree on-site power audit to map existing outlets and recommend optimal workstation layouts.Complimentary chair trials featuring ROSI’s latest ergonomic seating with synchronous lumbar support.Trade-in credits on legacy office furniture are recycled through ROSI’s environmental stewardship program.About ROSI Office SystemsFounded in 1993, ROSI Office Systems provides full-service workspace design, commercial furniture, and facility services to companies across Greater Houston and beyond. Guided by workspace strategist John Ofield, the company delivers ergonomic, aesthetic, and technology-integrated solutions that enhance productivity while reflecting each client’s culture. From concept to installation, ROSI is committed to elevating how people work—efficiently, comfortably, and sustainably.For product demonstrations, quotes, or media inquiries, please contact ROSI’s customer success team at the details below.ROSI Office Systems8 Greenway Plaza, Suite 200Houston, TX 77046Phone: (713) 766-5722

