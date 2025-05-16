Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa attends mass funeral service of Empangeni road crash victims, 18 May

The Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, will attend the mass funeral for the nine victims of a tragic road crash that occurred along the N2 in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

Details are as follows:

Date: Sunday, 18 May 2025

Time: 09H00

Venue: Silethukukhanya High School, Khula village, Mtubatuba Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Tshegofatso Maake on 063 281 9453 / maaket@dot.gov.za or Ms Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 / masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact: Collen Msibi National Spokesperson 066 476 9015

