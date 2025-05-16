ProtectionPro® by Madico Launches Nexera ONE

The First All-in-One Machine That Cuts and Installs Screen Protection Film On-Demand

Nexera ONE helps retailers capture all screen protection sales while boosting revenue and efficiency. It makes selling and installing easy and effective.” — James Adams, Director of ProtectionPro by Madico

PINELLAS PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProtectionPro by Madico, the global leader in on-demand screen protection solutions, is proud to announce the worldwide launch of Nexera ONE —the first all-in-one machine that seamlessly cuts and installs screen protection film in a flawless and straightforward process. With a compact footprint and powerful proprietary app-driven technology, Nexera ONE is set to transform how retailers, repair stores, and distributors deliver premium screen protection for any phone brand and model.“We fully expect the Nexera ONE to become the go-to solution for retailers looking to capture every possible screen protection sale,” said James Adams, Director of ProtectionPro. “It’s built to help store owners maximize revenue while giving their staff an incredibly efficient and foolproof way to deliver perfect installs—every time. With Nexera ONE, selling and installing premium screen protection is no longer a challenge—it’s a built-in advantage.”This innovative system is designed for mobile phone retailers, electronics resellers, and repair centers that want to simplify and upgrade their phone screen protector services. Nexera ONE not only increases installation speed and consistency, but it also opens new revenue streams for businesses offering screen protection for a variety of phones in-store.“Nexera ONE is the most exciting advancement we’ve seen in this space,” said Richard Greenhill, CEO KNR Flatrock, ProtectionPro’s Premier Distributor in South Africa. “Our retail partners are eager to offer a faster, cleaner, and more professional install experience. It’s a win for stores and for customers.”Cut and Install in One WorkflowUnlike traditional systems that require manual installations or separate machines, Nexera ONE is fully integrated with ProtectionPro’s NXS mobile app, enabling users to select a device, cut the film, and initiate the auto-install process with just a few taps.Paired with ProtectionPro’s reformulated film lineup, designed exclusively for use with Nexera ONE’s install feature, the system delivers a flawless finish every time.Available films include:Ultra HD NX1 – Ultra-clear, self-healing protection with vibrant display clarity and scratch resistance.Ultra Matte NX1 – Anti-glare, anti-fingerprint matte finish for privacy and high-touch environments.Privacy NX1 – Enhanced privacy film to shield content from side views—ideal for professionals and travelers. (coming soon)Omni NX1 – A durable, all-purpose film for general consumer use, combining protection with flexibility.Global Launch Event — May 14 at 4:00 PM EDTProtectionPro will unveil the Nexera ONE during an online broadcast on Wednesday, May 14 at 4:00 PM EDT, showcasing product features, install demos, and distributor success stories. Global distributors, including KNR (South Africa), will participate in regional launches simultaneously.Availability & OrderingNexera ONE is now available for worldwide orders and will begin shipping in June 2025. Current ProtectionPro partners are encouraged to request demos and prepare their store teams for rollout.To learn more or reserve your unit, visit: www.getprotectionpro.com/nexeraone About ProtectionPro by MadicoProtectionPro is the world’s leading on-demand screen protection system, offering the original and advanced cut-on-demand technology, as well as advanced film solutions for phones, tablets, wearables, and more. Available in over 100 countries, ProtectionPro is a brand of Madico, Inc., a global innovator in film technologies for over a century.

Meet NEXERA ONE — the world’s first all-in-one machine that cuts AND installs ProtectionPro's most advanced screen protection films.

