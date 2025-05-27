Mira Coral Bay: A New Multi-Branded Waterfront Community Unveiled in Ras Al Khaimah

Mira Coral Bay Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments Mira Coral Bay grand opening ceremony Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan Mira Coral Bay project

New waterfront community in Ras Al Khaimah features branded residences, hotels, dining, and design by top international luxury names.

RAS AL KHAIMAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ras Al Khaimah witnessed a historic night as Mira Developments hosted the grand unveiling of Mira Coral Bay , the world's first multi-branded waterfront community, to be set across the picturesque shores of Al Mairid.The spectacular event brought together distinguished guests from around the globe, including Marcello Grasselli, President Middle East Dolce&Gabbana; Andrea Gentilini, CEO Luxury Living Group; Fabrizio Cardinali, CEO ETRO; Jacob Arabo, Chairman & Founder Jacob&Co.; Alberto Racca, CEO Trussardi; and Mena Marano, CEO Arav Group.The evening, masterfully presented by Enjy Kiwan and Yousef Abdalbari, began with a grand opening ceremony, showcasing the unprecedented development. Guests were treated to an immersive experience highlighting the 14 branded residential projects, five-star hotels and world-class dining options within the 220,000 sqm Mira Coral Bay master plan by Marco Casamonti & Partners / Archea Associati.The official unveiling, opened by Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan, and Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments, was then carried on by Muaed Alakaev, Head of Sales at Mira Developments, and Marwan Al Kindi, Founder and CEO of Lighthouse Properties, and featured top spokespersons from each participating brand presenting their visionary projects. The evening's fine dining experience was curated by the renowned Cipriani team, and the celebration reached its crescendo with a synchronised drone show followed by a dazzling fireworks display illuminating the night sky.The grand reveal of the partner brands – Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, Jacob & Co., John Richmond and Trussardi – marked a pivotal moment in luxury real estate , setting new standards for waterfront living. The evening also introduced a completely new branded concept: Kadar Villas. This project is the result of a collaboration between a world-renowned architect and a leading global branding agency. Each villa will come with two special edition luxury cars from a prestigious automotive brand, bespoke interiors personally curated by a legendary interior designer, and custom household appliances from top-tier luxury names.“Mira Coral Bay is not just another project, it’s an answer to the ‘what-if’ question. What if the world’s best brands came together in one place? What if you were surrounded by luxury at every step? And today, we are opening the next chapter, where the “what if” becomes a reality. And when we say luxury – we mean it. You’re not just buying property. You’re stepping into a fully curated life. The furniture? The kind most people wait months for. The tech? So smart, it almost knows what you need before you do. The ceilings? Tall enough to hold even your greatest ideas. And the view? The sea isn’t outside – it’s part of your interior,” said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments.Located in Al Mairid, Ras Al Khaimah Mira Coral Bay represents the pinnacle of waterfront luxury living, seamlessly blending world-class branded residences with five-star hospitality. This visionary development brings together the world's most prestigious luxury brands in one extraordinary location, creating an unprecedented lifestyle destination on the pristine shores of Ras Al Khaimah.The successful grand unveiling of Mira Coral Bay marks the beginning of a new chapter in luxury real estate development, positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a premier global destination.About MarjanMarjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.About Mira DevelopmentsMira Developments is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond. Whether it is a high-rise residence or an ultra-luxurious villa in a gated community, every Mira Developments property is turnkey-ready. From designer interiors and premium household appliances to hotel-style services – everything is thoughtfully provided. All you need to do is bring your luggage and settle in.

