Ilham Aliyev met with President of European Council and President of European Commission in Tirana

On May 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with António Costa, President of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, in Tirana.

António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen described Azerbaijan as an important and reliable partner of the European Union, praising the country’s support—especially during times when Europe faced energy challenges.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s ties with the Central Asia region and its leading role in the Middle Corridor. It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan serves as a platform for dialogue among various parties to ensure peace and stability both in the region and beyond.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with the European Union and touched upon the country’s role in Europe’s energy security. The head of state highlighted significant prospects for expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, noting that Azerbaijan currently contributes to the energy supply of 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states.

Touching on Azerbaijan’s important role in the Middle Corridor, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the investments made in transport infrastructure in the country and the progress achieved in developing this route. The head of state also noted the increase in cargo transportation volume along the Middle Corridor.

During the conversation, they highlighted the strategic partnership agreement signed at the presidential level between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, aimed at facilitating the transmission of Central Asia’s renewable energy resources via the Caspian Sea. Discussions also included projects related to the export of renewable energy through an electric cable to be laid under the Black Sea.

The meeting highlighted broad opportunities for enhanced cooperation with the European Union in these areas.

The meeting also addressed discussions held within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, emphasizing the substantial prospects for further collaboration with the EU in this area.

The sides also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.