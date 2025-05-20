TorqLite: Delivering Precision Bolting Tool Solutions for Over 40 Years

Safe & Efficient SU-XL Hydraulic Wrench Operation Maximize Job Efficiency with Proper Tool Maintenance TorqLite

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than four decades, TorqLite has delivered advanced precision bolting tool solutions that are trusted across industries and around the globe. As an ISO 9001-certified company, TorqLite continues to set the benchmark for innovation, quality, and safety in hydraulic torque wrench technology.Founded in 1981 by Dale Francis, TorqLite was born out of a need to improve the tools used for industrial service work. What started as a commitment to better performance has evolved into a globally respected enterprise that has earned more than 20 patents, including for the revolutionary Robo-Spider™, the world’s first fully automated industrial torquing system. From deepwater offshore platforms and refineries to wind turbines and mining operations, TorqLite tools help customers get the job done faster, safer, and with greater precision.Today, TorqLite remains family-owned and proudly manufactures all of its hydraulic torque wrenches in the USA. Under the leadership of Owner & CEO Jordan Schupbach, the company has earned national recognition as a certified Women’s Business Enterprise (WBENC), further demonstrating its leadership in promoting diversity within the industrial manufacturing sector.TorqLite works closely with its sister company, Francis Torque Service, to deliver complete solutions for customers, especially in the heavy construction industry. TorqLite’s unwavering dedication to safety, dependability, and field serviceability is reflected in every product they build. With CE certification and strict quality control protocols, including detailed testing, calibration, and assembly procedures, TorqLite tools are engineered to meet the highest standards in the industry.The company’s innovation-first mindset also extends to customer service. From customized tooling solutions to responsive support, maintenance programs, and training programs, TorqLite focuses on real-world applications and long-term relationships.This approach was critical during the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, where TorqLite’s expertise and technology played a pivotal role in the recovery effort by helping safely remove a damaged flange deep below the ocean’s surface. TorqLite is also a trusted provider of precision bolting tools for high-profile and demanding environments, such as projects for Disney and SpaceX—further proof of its performance when failure is not an option.TorqLite’s reach spans six continents and includes a wide array of industries—from oil and gas and power generation to construction and refineries. Whether serving multinational energy corporations or local field technicians, TorqLite provides customer service and tools that deliver performance where it counts.As the demands of modern infrastructure and energy continue to evolve, TorqLite remains firmly committed to leading the way, combining technical expertise, customer partnership, and an unyielding focus on safety and innovation. The company continues to shape the future of bolting with the same drive and integrity that built its legacy over 40 years ago.To learn more about TorqLite and its full range of precision bolting tools, visit www.torqlite.com

