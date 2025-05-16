James Malinchak Interviews Rocky Martinez James Malinchak Interviews Rocky Martinez James Malinchak Interviews Rocky Martinez James Malinchak Interviews Rocky Martinez James Malinchak Interviews Rocky Martinez

James Malinchak Interviews Coach Rocky Martinez: Transformational Coach and Best-Selling Author on Building a Business Aligned with Purpose and Passion

Your purpose isn’t waiting to be found—it’s waiting to be unleashed. Color your dreams fearlessly, and let the world see your masterpiece!” — Coach Rocky Martinez

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International speaker and star of ABC’s hit TV show Secret Millionaire, James Malinchak, recently interviewed dynamic transformational coach, motivational speaker, and marketing strategist Coach Rocky Martinez, also known as Rocky Mar. In this energetic and empowering conversation, Rocky Mar shares how entrepreneurs and professionals can break through emotional blocks, clarify their brand, and build lives and businesses aligned with their true purpose.Coach Rocky Mar is the best-selling author of Color Your Dreams: Paid to Do What You Love—a transformative guidebook for entrepreneurs craving freedom, fulfillment, and financial alignment. With over 35 published articles in the award-winning Vida Las Vegas magazine and multiple contributions to internationally bestselling Co-Parenting in Harmony books, Rocky’s voice has inspired readers and audiences across the globe.James Malinchak, one of the world’s top speaker coaches and featured on Secret Millionaire, praised Rocky Mar’s unique blend of authenticity and expertise:“Coach Rocky is a powerhouse of transformation! She doesn’t just motivate—she equips you with the tools and mindset shifts you need to succeed in business and in life. Her message is practical, powerful, and deeply inspiring.”In the interview, Rocky shares how she uses Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), Emotional Intelligence, and Spiritual Detox Coaching to help her clients release limiting beliefs, build unshakable confidence, and create brands that authentically reflect their values and vision. Certified in Life on Fire Coaching, Ministerial Leadership, and REBT, she brings a well-rounded, heart-centered approach to business and personal development.Through her coaching and speaking, Rocky helps clients:Master emotional resilience and break through limiting beliefsBuild a personal brand that aligns with purpose and authenticityNavigate co-parenting challenges with compassion and clarityStep confidently into the life and business they were created forWhether she’s on stage, writing for magazines, or coaching one-on-one, Rocky’s mission is clear: To empower individuals to transform their pain into power, and their purpose into profit.This must-watch interview is ideal for entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, creatives, and anyone ready to color their dreams and get paid to do what they love.To learn more about Coach Rocky Mar or book her for speaking, coaching, or media features, visit: www.CoachRockyMar.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most in-demand business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered over 3,000 presentations across the globe, appeared in more than 15,000 media outlets, and starred in ABC’s Secret Millionaire (watched by over 50 million viewers worldwide). He’s authored 30+ books and has conducted over 3,000 business consultations, helping entrepreneurs and professionals amplify their impact, income, and influence. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com



