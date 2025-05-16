Moving Ahead Services Continues as Official Moving and Storage Partner of the Cleveland Marathon

Cleveland Marathon Moving Ahead Services Cleveland Marathon

Their continued partnership helps us deliver a world-class experience for our runners and ensures the smooth operation of all race weekend activities.” — Ralph Staph

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moving Ahead Services, a premier moving and storage company serving Ohio and beyond, proudly announces its continued partnership with the University Hospitals Cleveland Marathon as the Official Moving and Storage Partner for the fourth consecutive year. The 2025 Cleveland Marathon weekend is scheduled for May 16-18, 2025.

This lasting partnership highlights Moving Ahead Services' commitment to the Cleveland community and the company's dedication to supporting premier athletic events in Northeast Ohio. Throughout race weekend, Moving Ahead Services will provide crucial logistics support to ensure a seamless experience for participants and organizers alike.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with the Cleveland Marathon for the fourth year running," said Jeff Collins, President of Moving Ahead Services. "Supporting this iconic Cleveland event allows us to showcase our logistics expertise while giving back to the community that has supported our growth over the years. Our team takes great pride in helping make this event successful for everyone involved."

As the Official Moving and Storage Partner, Moving Ahead Services will assist with:

- Transportation of race materials and equipment

- Secure storage solutions throughout race weekend

- Logistics support for the Health & Fitness Expo

- Aid station setup and breakdown

- Finish line coordination

Participants and spectators can visit Moving Ahead Services at the Cleveland Marathon Health & Fitness Expo presented by University Hospitals at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland on Friday, May 16 (12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.) and Saturday, May 17 (9:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.). The Moving Ahead Services team will be on hand to discuss their comprehensive moving and storage solutions and offer exclusive promotions for marathon participants.

"The logistical expertise that Moving Ahead Services brings to our event is invaluable," said Ralph Staph, Race Director for the Cleveland Marathon. "Their continued partnership helps us deliver a world-class experience for our runners and ensures the smooth operation of all race weekend activities."

The 2025 University Hospitals Cleveland Marathon will feature several race distances, including the marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K events. The marathon and half marathon will take place on Sunday, May 18, starting at 7:00 a.m., while the 5K and 10K races are scheduled for Saturday, May 17, beginning at 7:30 a.m.

For more information about Moving Ahead Services and their comprehensive moving and storage solutions, visit www.movingaheadservices.com.

About Moving Ahead Services

Moving Ahead Services is a full-service moving company offering residential, commercial, local, and long-distance moving services throughout Ohio and beyond. With a commitment to quality, professionalism, and customer satisfaction, Moving Ahead Services has established itself as a trusted partner for all moving and storage needs. The company maintains a fleet of well-maintained vehicles and employs trained professionals dedicated to providing stress-free moving experiences.

About the University Hospitals Cleveland Marathon

The University Hospitals Cleveland Marathon has been a Cleveland tradition since 1978. With a relatively flat, fast course, the race offers participants the opportunity to run a scenic tour of Cleveland. The event offers something for everyone, including a marathon, half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids' run. To learn more, visit www.clevelandmarathon.com.

Cleveland Marathon Race Weekend

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.