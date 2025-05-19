Orange Belgium selects Mycom to enhance customer experience for HFC and FTTP fixed access services

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mycom, a leading independent provider of Network Assurance, Service Experience Assurance and AI analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been selected by Orange Belgium for a multi-year deal for its industry-leading Service Assurance solution, which includes Performance Management, Fault Management, Service Experience Assurance and Data Fabric for its Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH), Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) and Hybrid Fiber Coaxial (HFC) networks and services.

Orange Belgium is one of the major players in the telecommunications market in Belgium and Luxembourg, offering fixed and mobile connectivity services to both residential and business customers.

Mycom’s EAA Service Assurance portfolio will address the challenges of Orange Belgium’s HFC and FTTP fixed access networks. From real-time dashboards and reporting to root cause analysis, Mycom’s integrated EAA Service Assurance portfolio will offer Performance Management, Fault Management, and Service Experience Assurance for Orange Belgium’s 1 million fixed broadband customers. Mycom’s Data Fabric application enables the seamless movement of normalized network and service data into CSP data lakes, where it can be stored, processed, and analyzed by external applications for business insights and supporting CSP growth. Orange Belgium will use Mycom’s Data Fabric to feed their data lake with ‘smart data’ generated by Mycom’s Service Assurance solution.

“Mycom is proud to bring our award-winning integrated Network and Service Experience Assurance solution to the Orange Belgium fiber network,” said Charles Bligh, CEO, Mycom. “We have a long history of innovating and consolidating Assurance, Automation and AI solutions for our customers, built around improving the efficiency and operating costs of increasingly complex fixed and mobile networks. This partnership between Mycom and Orange Belgium demonstrates the success of this investment in innovation.”

For information on Mycom and its Service Assurance offerings please visit www.mycom.com. To arrange a discussion with Mycom, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com.

