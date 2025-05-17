Mississippi Homebuyers Can Now Access Houzeo's Cutting-Edge Homebuyer Tools

1,400+ Homes for Sale in Jackson, MS

Home buyers across the Hospitality State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo provides access to over 1.5 million listings, including approximately 7,500 homes for sale in Mississippi . The database matches what's available on platforms like Zillow and Redfin. All listings feature high-quality images, pricing details, floor plans, property history, and local neighborhood insights.2. IntelliSearch: Buyers can easily narrow down their home search by location, price, home type, and more. Houzeo’s IntelliSearch lets users type in simple queries like "cheap homes for sale in Jackson under $250k with garage" or "new listings in Biloxi," making the search smooth and fast.3. Intuitive Map Filters: Houzeo's interactive map filters allow homebuyers to browse listings based on preferences such as open houses, price reductions, newly built homes, or properties without HOA fees. Buyers can refine their search in real time, focusing precisely on the most sought-after listings.4. Book a Home Tour: Buyers can book a tour time that fits their schedule with just a few clicks.5. Save Favorite Homes: Homebuyers often compare neighborhoods like Biloxi, Hattiesburg, and Oxford before selecting a home. Houzeo's Favorites feature allows buyers to track and revisit shortlisted properties easily. This tool proves especially valuable for couples or co-buyers evaluating options together.6. Contact Agent: Houzeo's Contact Agent function connects buyers directly with listing agents. Whether you're exploring Victorian-style homes for sale in Gulfport or preparing to submit an offer on a property in Tupelo, buyers can request additional information and submit offers—all with a simple click.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

