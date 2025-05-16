Conviction of independent election monitor in Russia undermines human rights and democratic standards, OSCE human rights office says

WARSAW, 15 May 2025 – The OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) expresses serious concern following the conviction and sentencing of Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent Russian election monitoring group Golos, to five years in a penal colony, alongside a nine-year ban on public activities, after a verdict by a Moscow court.

“Independent and impartial citizen election observation is fundamental to the integrity of any democratic process,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. ‘’ODIHR has long recognized Golos as an important actor in the election observation field, contributing to transparency and public trust. We urge the authorities of the Russian Federation to review Mr. Melkonyants’ case, and to ensure that civil society and human rights defenders can carry out their important work.”

ODIHR emphasises that the legitimate work of domestic observer groups is fully protected by international human rights standards and the OSCE commitments, to which all participating States, including the Russian Federation, have voluntarily agreed.

This conviction comes amid increasing pressure on civil society and human rights defenders in the country. ODIHR has been monitoring developments in the Russian Federation and remains concerned by the overall impact of such measures, which risk further restricting civic space and weakening institutions that play a vital role in democratic oversight and the protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Russian Federation is bound by international obligations to respect the rule of law and to ensure accountability for human rights violations. ODIHR also reiterates the essential role of citizens election observers and emphasises the importance of ensuring their ability to work free from intimidation or pressure.