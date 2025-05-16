With the support of the European Union, OSCE completes “Tactical Field Capacity Building” course for Tajik Border Troops in Khorog

Under Phase 3 of the European Union (EU)-funded “Stabilization of Tajikistan's Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” project, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe concluded its third “Tactical Field Capacity Building” course for Tajik Border Troops (TBT). The course was delivered at the Khorog Border Detachment in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region (GBAO).

A total of 29 (all male) TBT officers strengthened their operational capabilities through focused training on tactical response, survival skills, topography, and first aid. The training was conducted by four TBT instructors, all of whom are graduates of the project’s Phase 2 Training of Trainers (ToT) programme. By delivering both classroom-based sessions and practical field exercises, they contributed to strengthening capacity within the TBT.

The third phase of the “Stabilization of Tajikistan's Southern Border Region with Afghanistan” project, funded by the EU Foreign Policy Instrument (FPI), highlights the commitment of the EU and the OSCE to supporting Tajikistan’s border security and capacity-building efforts.