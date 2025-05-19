Wellness Tourism Global Market Anticipated to Reach $1411.62 billion by 2029

Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The wellness tourism market has witnessed robust growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $895.09 billion in 2024 to $978.14 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.3%. This historic growth arises from increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising disposable income, aging population and early retirement, and rapid urbanization.

Is the Wellness Tourism Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The market size of wellness tourism is expected to continue its impressive growth trajectory. The market is projected to reach $1411.62 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.6%. The incoming growth in the forecast period can be traced back to increasing tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism, strong economic growth in emerging markets, rising disposable income, aging population and early retirement, and rapid urbanization.

What are Key Drivers Propelling Growth in the Wellness Tourism Market?

One key factor fueling the growth of the wellness tourism market is the increase in tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism. Both the act of watching and participating in a sporting event while remaining in the tourist's usual environment is referred to as sports tourism. Cultural and sports tourism are intrinsic aspects of wellness tourism that serve to promote health and well-being.

Which are the Major Companies Operating in the Wellness Tourism Market?

Renowned companies in the wellness tourism market include entities such as Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International Inc, Four Seasons Hotels Ltd, Accor S.A, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group, Radisson Hotel Group, Rosewood Hotels & Resorts, Omni Hotels & Resorts, and Canyon Ranch among others. They continue to influence the industry's dynamics through significant innovations, offerings, and market strategies.

Emerging Trends: As part of their strategies to stay competitive, these major companies are focusing on offering innovative solutions, such as personalized wellness experiences to enhance customer satisfaction and engagement. Personalized wellness experiences refer to custom-made health and wellness programs designed to meet the unique needs and preferences of travelers.

How is the Wellness Tourism Market Segmented?

The wellness tourism market report segments the market based on service type into transport, lodging, food and beverage, shopping, activities and excursions, and other services. It also segments the market by travelers into primary and secondary, and by location into domestic and international. There are subsegments for transport, wellness, food and beverage, shopping, activities, and other services.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Wellness Tourism Market?

Regional Insights: In 2024, North America was the dominant region in the wellness tourism market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

