Day off on May 19th, 2025, on the occasion of the celebrations of the 23rd anniversary of the “Restoration of Independence”

Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

May 16th, 2025

Press Release

Day off on May 19th 2025 on the occasion of the 23rd anniversary celebrations of the ‘Restoration of Independence’

Bearing in mind that Article 7(2)(a) of Law No. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016, of May 25th, and No. 10/2023, of April 5th, provides that a day off may be granted on the occasion of an official commemorative date.

Bearing in mind that, according to Article 1(2)(d) of Law No. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016, of May 25th, and No. 10/2023, of April 5th, May 20th, Independence Restoration Day is a national holiday;

Considering that this year, May 20th marks the 23rd anniversary of the Restoration of Independence;

Considering the historical significance of this date, which resulted from the self-determination of the Timorese for their independence;

Bearing in mind the desire of the 9th Constitutional Government to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of this historic milestone with various commemorations throughout the country;

Bearing in mind that this allows many people to travel to their places of origin to be with their families and celebrate this historic date;

Whereas, following Article 7(6)(d) of Law No. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016, of May 25th, and No. 10/2023, of April 5th, it is the Prime Minister's responsibility to grant day off to “officials and agents of the ministries or services dependent on them, as well as institutes and bodies integrated into the indirect administration of the State”.

Therefore, pursuant to the provisions of Article 7(2)(a) and 7(6)(d) of Law No. 10/2005, of August 10th, as amended by Laws No. 3/2016, of May 25th, and No. 10/2023, of April 5th, the Prime Minister, through Order No. 13/PM/V/2025, of May 16th, determines the following