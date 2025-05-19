Global Portable Cups Market To Reach $25.68 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 5.8%

Portable Cups Global Market Report 2025

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034.

The portable cups market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $19.33 billion in 2024 to $20.52 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increasing consumer preference for on-the-go beverages, rising awareness of environmental sustainability, growth in the foodservice industry, expansion of coffee culture, and increasing demand for reusable drinkware.

Where Is The Portable Cups Market Headed In The Future?

The portable cups market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $25.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly materials, increasing demand for personalized and stylish designs, growing health-conscious consumer base, increasing outdoor and fitness activities, and rising of direct-to-consumer sales. Major trends in the forecast period include advancements in cup insulation technology, innovations in spill-proof and temperature-retaining technologies, shift towards biodegradable and compostable materials, technology advancement in smart temperature control cups, and innovation in self-cleaning and UV-sterilization features.



What is Driving the Portable Cups Market's Growth?

The increasing consumption of beverages is expected to propel the growth of the portable cups market going forward. Beverage consumption refers to the intake of various drinks, including alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, measured in terms of volume or sales over a specific period. The increasing consumption of beverages is due to changing consumer lifestyles and growing health awareness. The growing focus on health and wellness led to a surge in demand for functional beverages such as herbal teas, infused water, and plant-based drinks that offer nutritional benefits. For instance, in March 2023, according to Statistics Canada, a Canada-based national statistical agency, the total alcohol sales in Canada increased by 2.8%, reaching $26.3 billion in 2023. Therefore, the increasing consumption of beverages is driving the growth of the portable cups market.

Who Is The Key Players In The Portable Cups Market?

Having established the market potential and drivers, the spotlight turns to the key industry players in the portable cups market, which are BKR, Zojirushi Corporation, BlenderBottle Company, CamelBak Products LLC, RTIC Outdoors, Ello Products, Contigo, Corkcicle, Nalgene, Hydro Flask, S'well Bottle, Klean Kanteen, Bubba Brands Inc., Thermos LLC, OXO, Simple Modern, Fellow Products, Caramelly, MiiR, Takeya USA Corporation, Nestasia.

What Are The Key Trends In The Portable Cups Market?

The market is witnessing a trend of companies targeting innovation to increase convenience for the end user. For example, many are focusing on the development of microwaveable cups. These heat-resistant containers designed to hold beverages or food can withstand microwave heating safely. Made from microwave-safe materials such as BPA-free plastic, ceramic, glass or silicone, these cups prevent melting, warping, or the release of harmful chemicals when exposed to high temperatures.

What are the Segments in the Portable Cups Market?

The portable cup market discussed in this report is segmented by product type, material, distribution channel, and application. Segments include collapsible cups, insulated cups, travel mugs, and other product types, while materials comprise plastic, stainless steel, silicone, glass, and other materials. Distribution channel includes online stores, specialty stores, and other distribution channels, while application covers household, commercial, and outdoor activities.

Which Regions are Leading the Portable Cups Market?

In terms of geography, North America was the largest region in the portable cups market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are inclusive of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

