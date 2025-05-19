Key Market Driver In Waterproof Makeup Market 2025: Grows Amid Demand for Long-Lasting Beauty

Waterproof Makeup Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Waterproof Makeup Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The waterproof makeup market has witnessed robust expansion in recent times. It will surge from $15.87 billion in 2024 to $17.13 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The impetus for growth in the historic period comes from aspects such as the rise in beauty consciousness, expansion of the cosmetics industry, burgeoning e-commerce, influencer endorsements, growing urbanization, and development of sustainable packaging.

Where Is The Waterproof Makeup Market Headed In The Future?

It’s predicted to continue its strong growth trajectory, escalating to $22.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. This surge in the forecast period is due to the elevating preference for waterproof cosmetics, increased disposable income, widespread influence of social media, expanding working women demographics, and burgeoning demand for sweat-proof products. Prominent trends for the period include a surge in vegan and cruelty-free waterproof makeup, the development of hybrid skincare-makeup products, the rise of AI-driven beauty recommendations, technological advancements in formulations, and innovations in makeup formulations.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Waterproof Makeup Market?

The mounting demand for long-lasting beauty products. With the evolving customer preference for durable and smudge-proof cosmetics, there's a drive for makeup products that ensure a fresh look throughout the day. As more consumers seek makeup that remains unblemished, the demand for waterproof cosmetics culminates. Ideal for bustling lifestyles and special occasions, these products resist sweat, water, and humidity.

Fanning the growth flame further is the published report by Forbes Media in November 2024. The US-based media company reported that the United States beauty industry generated about $94.36 billion in cosmetics and beauty sales in 2023, with consumers spending around $21.3 billion on beauty and cosmetics products through e-commerce platforms.

Who Are The Key Players In The Waterproof Makeup Market?

Companies like Christian Dior SE, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, L’Oréal S.A., Estee Lauder Inc., Chanel Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Coty Inc., Fenty Beauty LLC, Revlon Consumer Products LLC, Make Up for Ever S.A., e.l.f. Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverly Hills LLC, Glo Skin Beauty, Tarte Inc., Too Faced Cosmetics LLC, Huda Beauty Limited, Urban Decay, Palladio Beauty Group LLC, Gorgeous Cosmos Pvt Ltd, and Avon Products Inc are shaping the market landscape.

What's The Latest Trend In The Waterproof Makeup Market?

Companies on the forefront of the waterproof makeup market are developing innovative products like smudge-proof products. These developments cater to the escalating consumer demand for wear-proof cosmetics that resist sweat, water, and humidity.

How Has The Waterproof Makeup Market Been Segmented?

The market is broadly categorized by product type, form, application, distribution channel, and end-use. Further segments delve into face products by type, eye products, lip products, and other products.

What Are The Standout Regional Insights On The Waterproof Makeup Market?

While North America reigned as the largest region in 2024, Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region. The comprehensive report covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

