James Malinchak Interviews Eden Lovejoy, Leading Entrepreneur and Author of Activate Your Virtual GM®, on How to Build a Business That Runs Itself

When life throws you a curve ball, learn how to swing at the curve. There is opportunity in every challenge when you look for it!” — Eden Lovejoy

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International business speaker and ABC’s Secret Millionaire star James Malinchak recently interviewed Eden Lovejoy, leading entrepreneur, small business strategist, and author of Activate Your Virtual GM, to discuss how entrepreneurs can finally break free from burnout by building businesses that operate independently—with systems that generate sustainable freedom, income, and impact.With over 30 years of small business leadership experience, Eden Lovejoy is on a mission to radically transform small business success rates in America. She currently owns and operates four companies that collectively generated over $1 million in sales last year—while also serving as a Fractional COO of an Inc. 5000 company, staying deeply connected with her family, and enjoying a rich personal life. Her secret? The powerful, step-by-step system detailed in her book, Activate Your Virtual GMIn their candid and energizing interview, James Malinchak praised Eden’s results-driven approach:“Eden Lovejoy is the real deal. She’s not just running businesses—she’s building freedom. If you want a business that supports your life instead of running it, you need to listen to what Eden teaches.”Eden’s framework helps entrepreneurs transition from being the overworked operator of their business to the empowered owner of a scalable, sustainable enterprise. By activating what she calls a “Virtual GM,” Eden empowers business owners to implement systems, delegate effectively, and finally create the lifestyle they dreamed of when they started their business.In the interview, Eden shares:Why most small businesses stall due to the “owner trap”How to structure your business for operational freedomKey steps to implement a Virtual General Manager system that scalesThe mindset shift required to become a true business owner, not just a workerHer straightforward philosophy? “Your business should support your life, not consume it.”This interview is a must-watch for small business owners, solopreneurs, and scaling entrepreneurs who want to build a business that runs smoothly without them—and finally enjoy the life they deserve.To learn more about Eden Lovejoy and to grab your copy of Activate Your Virtual GM, visit: www.YourBusinessLifestyle.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the world’s most requested motivational and business speakers. He’s delivered over 3,000 keynote presentations globally, been featured in more than 15,000 media outlets, and is best known as the star of ABC’s hit show Secret Millionaire (seen by 50 million+ viewers worldwide). James has authored over 30 books and helped thousands of entrepreneurs and executives increase their impact, income, and influence. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

