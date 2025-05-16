1Digital Agency Launches Specialized SEO Services for BigCommerce & Shopify Merchants to Drive Scalable eCommerce Growth

1Digital® Agency launches tailored SEO services designed to help BigCommerce and Shopify merchants boost visibility, traffic, and scalable online growth.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1Digital® Agency, a leading eCommerce digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the launch of its specialized SEO services tailored specifically for BigCommerce and Shopify merchants. These platform-focused solutions are designed to help online retailers significantly improve search visibility, drive organic traffic, and achieve long-term, scalable growth.

As BigCommerce and Shopify continue to dominate the eCommerce platform market, 1Digital® Agency has recognized the need for customized SEO strategies that address the unique technical structures, capabilities, and limitations of each platform. The new service rollout leverages over a decade of experience in platform-specific optimization to give online merchants a competitive edge in increasingly saturated digital marketplaces.

“Not all eCommerce SEO is created equal,” said Dan Kogan, CEO of 1Digital® Agency. “BigCommerce and Shopify each require tailored strategies to rank effectively in search engines. Our team specializes in unlocking that potential for merchants looking to scale.”

Key features of the new services include:

• In-depth SEO audits customized for BigCommerce and Shopify architecture

• Keyword and content strategies optimized for eCommerce buyer intent

• Advanced on-page SEO including schema markup, product optimization, and site speed tuning

• Technical SEO for handling duplicate content, faceted navigation, and mobile performance

• Off-page SEO and backlink strategies to boost domain authority and rankings

With Google’s algorithm updates and growing consumer reliance on organic search, investing in robust SEO is more essential than ever. 1Digital® Agency’s platform-specific approach ensures that merchants not only stay competitive, but thrive in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

For more information about 1Digital® Agency’s BigCommerce SEO and Shopify SEO services, visit: https://www.1digitalagency.com/ecommerce-seo-agency/

________________________________________

About 1Digital® Agency

1Digital® Agency is a full-service eCommerce digital marketing, SEO, and web development agency based in Philadelphia, PA. Known for its expertise in BigCommerce, Shopify, Magento, and WooCommerce, 1Digital® partners with businesses to deliver custom strategies that drive traffic, conversions, and revenue.

Media Contact:

Dan Kogan

CEO, 1Digital® Agency

Email: info@1digitalagency.com

Phone: +1 888-982-8269

Website: https://www.1digitalagency.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.