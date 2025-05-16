James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung

James Malinchak Interviews Marina Leung: Real Estate Broker, Multi-Family Investor, and Passive Income Strategist on Building Wealth with Integrity

Whether it is a book, person or object, take time to observe, understand and always consult a professional before arriving at any conclusion. What lies beneath the cover may pleasantly surprise you!” — Marina Leung

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Internationally renowned speaker and business strategist James Malinchak, star of ABC’s hit show Secret Millionaire, recently interviewed Marina Leung, licensed California real estate broker and multi-family investment expert, in a candid and insightful discussion on how to build long-term wealth through smart, disciplined real estate investing.With nearly two decades of experience in the residential, luxury, and multi-family real estate markets, Marina Leung has carved a reputation as a discerning, research-driven professional who brings meticulous strategy and unmatched integrity to every client interaction. In their interview, James Malinchak praised Marina’s grounded, results-focused approach:“Marina is the real deal. She doesn’t chase trends—she builds wealth with intention and intelligence. If you’re looking to grow passive income and secure your financial future, you need to learn from Marina Leung.”Marina’s professional designations include Realtorand Certified Negotiation Expert (CNE), held by less than 5% of licensed agents nationally. But her true differentiator, she explains, is her unwavering commitment to client success, treating every investment as if it were her own. Her strategy is rooted in rigorous research, intelligent market analysis, and long-term relationship building.In the interview, Marina shared how her clients—ranging from first-time investors to seasoned professionals—are creating passive income, offsetting active income, and building generational wealth by strategically investing in real estate. Her own experience as a successful multi-family investor has given her a unique lens through which she guides clients with both precision and care.“I’m not flashy,” Marina explained. “I’m practical, meticulous, and focused on helping people build real wealth—without unnecessary risk. It’s not about hype. It’s about smart investing and strong relationships.”Marina holds a Bachelor of Science from Cal Poly Pomona and an MBA from Chapman University. She’s helped clients buy, sell, rehab, and invest in properties nationwide, and is expanding her work in the commercial real estate space.This must-watch interview is packed with practical insights for aspiring and experienced investors alike. Whether you’re looking to build your first stream of passive income or diversify your portfolio into multi-family units, Marina’s wisdom is an invaluable asset.To learn more about Marina Leung, her real estate expertise, and how you can build lasting wealth through smart investing, visit: www.MarinaLeung.com About James MalinchakJames Malinchak is one of the most requested business and motivational speakers in the world. He has delivered over 3,000+ keynote presentations, appeared in 15,000+ media outlets, and is the star of ABC’s Secret Millionaire (seen by more than 50 million viewers globally). James is the author of 30+ books and has provided over 3,000 consultations, helping entrepreneurs, professionals, and organizations increase their income, influence, and impact. Learn more at: www.BigMoneySpeaker.com

