Employment and Labour on ICT outage affecting services

The Department of Employment and Labour would like to advise all its clients and stakeholders that an Information Communication Technology (ICT) systems outage occurred early this morning, impacting all the Department's services.

The root cause of the outage was identified and resolved this morning and currently servers are undergoing a restart process, which may take some time.

A dedicated technical team is actively working to resolve these issues as swiftly as possible. The Department sincerely apologises for any inconvenience this may have caused and appreciates your patience and understanding during this time.

The Department will provide further updates as soon as more information becomes available.

