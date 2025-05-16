Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa officially launches seminal Review of the White Paper on Local Government, 19 May

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, will officially launch the seminal Review of the White Paper on Local Government (WPLG98), under the theme: “Every Municipality Must Work – A Call to Collective Action.”

The launch marks the beginning of an all inclusive and participatory policy reform process to design a modern as well as fit-for-purpose local government system.

The review is an open call to action for communities and stakeholders to collectively build a new and ideal system of local government characterised by responsiveness, efficiency and accountability. The responsibility to ensure viable and sustainable municipalities is a shared national duty in the advancement of democracy.

Adopted in 1998, the White Paper served as a foundational blueprint for building democratic local governance in South Africa.

However, there is growing recognition that the current model is no longer adequate to meet the evolving developmental and service delivery needs of communities.

Persistent governance, financial, structural, and administrative challenges have undermined the ability of municipalities to deliver effectively on their mandates. The launch of the White Paper review represents an important intervention to address these challenges and to reimagine a fit-for-purpose, resilient, and developmental local government system aligned with the country’s constitutional vision.

Moreover, the landmark review affirms government’s commitment to structural reform. The National Launch will bring together key stakeholders across all spheres of government, traditional leadership, civil society, and research institutions in a unified effort to address ongoing failures in local governance, policy implementation, service delivery, and accountability.

Details of the launch led by Minister Hlabisa are as follows:

Date: 19 May 2025

Time: 08h00

Venue: Premier Hotel, OR Tambo, Kempton Park

To RSVP contact:

Ms Neliswa Chiloane

E-mail: Neliswac@cogta.gov.za

Cell: 066 333 0014

