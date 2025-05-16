SafeGunLock Develops Innovative AR-15 Lock to Deter Gun Violence in the U.S.

The new AR15 lock was designed to help prevent accidental fire, injury and death. SafeGunLock is the world's most secure, convenient and portable gun lock.

As part of its mission to save lives, SafeGunLock has invented a new portable lock that allows for responsible ownership of AR-15 type firearms.

Data about school shootings and suicide by firearm make it clear that an AR-15 gun lock can make a difference in saving lives.” — Steve Zaleznick, CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFUS Inc., owner of SafeGunLock, a mission-based company at the forefront of firearm safety innovation, has invented and prototyped a fully functioning lock for AR-15 type weapons.

Like its patented SafeGunLock counterpart for pistols, the new lock is convenient, portable, quick to release and was designed to store AR type firearms in a secure way, thereby preventing unintended use, injury or fatality.

SafeGunLock’s mission is to save lives by providing the most secure, convenient and portable gun lock in the world. With a vision to reduce gun deaths by 10% in the U.S. and abroad within the next ten years, the company is carrying out its mission with one-of-a-kind firearm safety devices.

Founder and CEO Steve Zaleznick has worked in harm reduction in the gun market as a public health issue. After designing a successful data focused project with a Medicaid plan to reduce violence-related claims, he concluded that the widespread acceptance and use of gun locks could potentially lead to healthier communities.

Statistics about long guns involved in mass shootings and suicides is what inspired Zaleznick to create, test and manufacture an AR-15 gun lock.

The new lock comes at an opportune time, as concerning statistics about AR-15 style rifles have come to light:

• Currently, AR-15s combined make up over 20 percent of weapons produced in the US on an annual basis. (Statista)

• More than 24 million AR-15 style rifles are estimated to be in circulation in the US. (Boston University)

• Three quarters of school shooters under age 18 got the gun they used from their home or the home of a close relative. (Everytown)

• An analysis of gun suicides in Maryland indicates that 45 percent of children and teens used long guns to die by suicide, a tragedy that could be eliminated by effective locking of these firearms. (Hopkins Medicine)

The AR-15 gun lock was designed to limit access to lethal means that could lead to gun violence, school or mass shootings as well as suicide. SafeGunLock for AR-15 renders a weapon unusable by fitting in the firearm’s magazine well and blocking the movement of the firing pin. The lock is completely manual and only a person with knowledge of a unique code can release the lock. Though the lock is quick to release, statistics reveal that a time-based intervention can mean the difference between life and death.

“We are delighted that our research and development allows us to build innovative high quality firearm locks that can save lives and help resolve public health issues in the United States,” says Steve Zaleznick, Founder and CEO. “SafeGunLock prevents tragedies while providing quick access by the intended user of a firearm. There are ways to mitigate the risk that comes with gun ownership without reducing the rights of owners. SafeGunLock is at the forefront of that harm reduction movement.”

About SafeGunLock

Founded in 2018, SafeGunLock and its sponsoring company, SFUS Inc., are at the forefront of firearm safety innovation and sell the most secure, convenient and portable gun lock for handguns in the world.

Praised by leading gun experts, SafeGunLock is poised to make a huge difference for millions of responsible owners who want at least one gun outside a safe to have at the ready, but who are also worried about vulnerable family members accidentally firing a gun.

