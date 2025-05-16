leagend Presents Innovative Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution for Automotive and Emergency Power Sectors

leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution leagend data driven safety&business decision leagend SOLUTIONS

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- leagend, a specialist in intelligent battery management technologies, officially announced its Lead-Acid Battery Charger ODM Solution, tailored for the growing demands of automotive, gardening equipment, and emergency power backup industries.This new offering is designed to address long-standing pain points in the charger market, including inefficient performance, lack of smart management, and poor product differentiation, while enabling brands to access high-performance, customizable, and smart charger solutions to upgrade their product lines and capture high-end market share.Market Pain Points and leagend’ s ResponseTraditional battery chargers on the market often suffer from unstable performance, which can accelerate battery sulfurization, cause overcharging, and shorten battery life. Most lack remote monitoring capabilities and innovative functionalities, failing to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers and maintenance industries.leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution integrates advanced electronic design and a flexible ODM service model, helping brands overcome these limitations while offering value-added services for their end-users.Key Features:Advanced 8-Step Charging Mode: Effectively reduces battery sulfurization, extending battery lifespan with precision-controlled charging phases.Battery Activation Function: Recovers aging batteries and improves performance through intelligent charge cycling.Man-Free Mode: Supports continuous long-period charging (up to one year), keeping idle batteries optimally charged and secure.Wi-Fi Smart Management: Enables remote monitoring and operation via app connection for smarter, efficient maintenance.Optional Integrated Battery Tester: Provides health status reports for both lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries.Deep Customization Service: End-to-end product design, software, and interface customization to align with customer brand positioning.Applications:Automotive Service Industry: Delivers reliable, efficient charging for car service shops and 4S dealerships.Home & Emergency Backup: Ensures long-lasting battery readiness for backup systems in residential, medical, and commercial facilities.Gardening Equipment: Extends the service life of batteries in lawnmowers and power tools.Private Vehicle Owners: Perfect for seldom-used cars, motorcycles, and idle batteries, keeping them in top condition.Industry ImpactWith its smart functions, modular expandability, and strong cost-performance advantage, the leagend lead-acid battery charger ODM solution empowers brands to differentiate their product lines, enhance customer experience, and secure a competitive edge in an increasingly saturated charger market. It also aligns with growing global demands for sustainable, efficient, and remotely managed energy solutions.About leagend SOLUTIONS Since 2014, leagend SOLUTIONS has specialized in R&D for battery technologies, testing, monitoring, and management systems. The company’s core values — Precision, Safety, and Low Energy Consumption — drive its technological innovation and commitment to supporting industries from telecommunications to new energy.

