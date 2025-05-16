Cult DAO's Modulus Makes Landmark Executive Hirings, Proving Community-Driven Projects Can Attract World-Class Talent

Fully Decentralized Protocol with No VC Backing Secures Exceptional Technical Leadership for its zkEVM Layer 2 Solution.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modulus Appoints Elite Tech Leaders, Cementing Role as Top Decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 ProjectModulus, the decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 solution built by Cult DAO, has announced three major leadership appointments—Dr. Murdoch Gabbay as Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Tirath Virdee as Advisor for AI & Quantum Computing, and Mauro Grandinetti as Financial Ecosystem Strategist. These hires mark a significant milestone for a project that operates without venture capital or central leadership, showcasing how community-driven initiatives can attract world-class talent.“These appointments prove that decentralized projects can compete at the highest level of blockchain innovation,” said a Modulus representative. “Cult DAO consistently ranks among the most engaged Layer 2 communities. Now, we’re combining that strength with elite technical leadership to build a decentralized zkEVM with opt-in privacy.”Dr. Murdoch Gabbay – Chief Technology OfficerDr. Gabbay will lead Modulus’s technical development. He’s renowned for foundational contributions to theoretical computer science, particularly the invention of nominal techniques based on the Gabbay-Pitts model. His work earned the prestigious 2019 Alonzo Church Award.Dr. Gabbay brings deep blockchain expertise, having created formal models like Idealised UTxO and developed tools like the Nominal Datatypes package for Haskell and Cairo/Python Ethereum Layer 2 tooling. His work on Cairo’s abstract machine—an L2 virtual hardware using polynomials over finite fields—aligns perfectly with Modulus’s zkEVM goals.“Modulus is a remarkable community-led achievement. The combination of decentralization and cryptographic rigor offers real potential to scale Ethereum while preserving its security,” said Dr. Gabbay.Dr. Tirath Virdee – Advisor for AI & Quantum ComputingDr. Virdee joins as an advisor, bringing a unique blend of expertise across AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity. He’s the founder of several tech companies including Xenesis and Data Alchemy and currently CTO at Data for Good. His focus areas—intelligent data and adaptive AI—are central to next-gen blockchain infrastructure.A permanent member of the UK’s All-Party Parliamentary Groups on AI and Blockchain, Dr. Virdee has advised governments and held key roles at Siemens, Capita, and Oxford’s Numerical Algorithms Group. He holds a PhD in Engineering Mathematics, an MSc in Radiation & Immunology, and a Physics degree. He’s also the author of Data Alchemy and a contributor to AI: Law and Regulation.“Modulus is a bold blend of decentralization and advanced technology. It’s rare to see this level of innovation emerge without traditional funding. I look forward to supporting its evolution at the intersection of blockchain, AI, and quantum computing,” said Dr. Virdee.Mauro Grandinetti – Advisor - Financial Ecosystem StrategyGrandinetti will shape Modulus’s financial ecosystem and bridge it to traditional markets. With 18 years in corporate finance, private equity, hedge funds, and digital assets, he brings the financial expertise needed to support institutional adoption.Currently a partner at a fund focused on AI and Web3, Grandinetti previously served as CIO at Algo Capital PCC, and held senior roles at Aleph Finance Group and J.P. Morgan. He holds two M.Sc. degrees in Engineering from the Polytechnic of Milan and Ecole Centrale Paris.“Modulus proves decentralized communities can build cutting-edge technology. I aim to help expand its financial infrastructure and strategic partnerships to support adoption while preserving its ethos,” he said.About Modulus and Cult DAOModulus is a fully decentralized Ethereum Layer 2 zkEVM, developed by the Cult DAO community without external funding. Unlike traditional blockchain projects backed by VC firms or centralized leadership, Modulus reflects a purist ethos of decentralization.It leverages zero-knowledge proofs to ensure validity and finality of off-chain computation. Built atop Ethereum Mainnet, Modulus enhances scalability while preserving decentralization and security. Key features include opt-in privacy, custom bridges, and a decentralized block explorer.Cult DAO embodies a radical mission outlined in its manifesto: “CULT serves to fast forward the collapse of the old financial system…” Through Modulus, this vision is translated into real-world, technically advanced tools for users and developers alike.Modulus is currently in testnet, with mainnet launch expected later this year.Key Links:Modulus: moduluszk.io Cult DAO: cultdao.io Twitter: @moduluszk , @wearecultdaoExplorer: eye.moduluszk.ioBridge: bridge.moduluszk.ioFaucet: faucet.moduluszk.io

